DraftKings college football promo: $200 bonus instantly for top Saturday games

Sign up with the DraftKings college football promo and make a $5 wager on any game. Win or lose, you will get $200 in bonus bets and a daily no-sweat same-game parlay.

The College Football Playoff contenders become clear as the season winds down. It’s a great time to place your future wagers for the National Championship and Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, Bo Nix and No. 8 Oregon will be on the road to take on No. 13 Utah in a big Pac-12 matchup.

Best games for the DraftKings college football promo

Best games for the DraftKings college football promo

College Gameday will be in Salt Lake City for Oregon vs. Utah. Both of these Pac-12 teams have one loss this season. Here are some of the other games you can bet on. DraftKings has props, totals, moneylines, and spreads.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Indiana vs. No. 10 Penn State

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida

No. 24 USC vs. California

No. 20 Duke vs. No. 18 Louisville

No. 5 Washington vs. Stanford

No. 21 Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Colorado vs. No. 23 UCLA

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Link up with your friends on DraftKings Social to see which college football teams they are betting on every weekend. You can also compete in free contests and earn prizes through Dynasty Rewards. All of your wagers will go toward Crowns, which you can redeem for bonuses and discounts for traveling.

Claim a $200 NCAAF bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook

Take these steps to use the best welcome offer on DraftKings. This is available to all new customers in eligible states.

Take these steps to use the best welcome offer on DraftKings. This is available to all new customers in eligible states.

Regardless of the outcome, you can use (8) $25 bonus bets and a daily no-sweat SGP.

Use a 50% profit boost for Georgia vs. Florida

The Bulldogs are 14.5-point favorites over the Gators on Saturday afternoon. Georgia is one of the favorites to win the National Championship. Florida has been solid at home, beating Tennessee several weeks ago. Both of their losses have come on the road. Go to the promotions tab to find a 50% profit boost that can be applied to this matchup. Other bonuses will be available for the NFL, World Series, and more.

Click here to activate the DraftKings college football promo on Saturday. Get a $200 bonus and a daily no-sweat SGP by placing a $5 wager.

