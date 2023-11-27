DraftKings Bears-Vikings promo: Bet $5 on MNF for instant $150 welcome bonus

Bears-Vikings betting odds + injury report

Spread Total Moneyline CHI Bears +3 (-112) O 43.5 (-108) +130 MIN Vikings -3 (-108) U 43.5 (-112) -155

Both Chicago and Minnesota had difficult starts to the season, but only the latter has turned a corner. After starting 1-4, the Vikings beat the Bears to kick off a five-game win streak. Minnesota is now 6-5 and in a solid position to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Bears started 0-4 and are only 3-8 heading into U.S. Bank Stadium for MNF.

Several key players are in and out of the lineup since these teams last met in October. For Chicago, QB Justin Fields is back after dislocating his thumb against the Vikings in Week 6. But RB D’Onta Foreman, the Bears’ team leader in rushing yards, is doubtful with ankle and shin injuries. Foreman faced the Vikings this year and ran for a game-high 65 yards.

For Minnesota, QB Josh Dobbs will start in place of Kirk Cousins, who suffered a torn Achilles in Week 8. The most significant addition could be WR Justin Jefferson, who left the Vikings’ Week 5 loss against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury and hasn’t returned. Jefferson is questionable, but he will likely sit tonight and return after Minnesota’s Week 13 bye.

Best bets for Bears-Vikings MNF

The DraftKings Bears-Vikings promo awards $150 in bonus bets after any $5 wager. Since you have $150 to play with, here are a few of my favorite bets for tonight:

First, I’m targeting Justin Fields’ rushing total. DraftKings set the over/under at 54.5 yards, and I’m taking the over (-120 odds). Fields ran for 46 yards on only eight carries versus Minnesota before leaving with an injury and accrued 104 rushing yards in his return to action against the Lions. Look for the Bears to craft a run-heavy game plan around Fields, especially with Foreman out.

Next, I’m betting on Josh Dobbs to attempt more than 32.5 passes (-125). Even though Dobbs joined the team midseason, the Vikings gave him the green light to let it fly. The 28-year-old has 30+ attempts in his last three games and should throw in bunches against a weak Bears defense.

Lastly, I’m picking the Bears +3. Ten of Minnesota’s 11 games have been decided by one possession, including its six-point victory over Chicago in Week 6. The Bears should have defeated the Lions last week, so they’re not getting blown out like they were in the first half of the season. Even if the Vikings survive, I predict a big day on the ground from Fields to keep Chicago in the game until the very end.

Get $150 in bonus bets through DraftKings Bears-Vikings promo

Click here to register for DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fill out the required information and select your playing area.

Deposit cash through any accepted payment method.

Place at least $5 on Bears-Vikings.

Receive $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Bettors get six (6) $25 bonus bets that expire seven days after receipt.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.