Celtics vs. Pacers Game 4 betting guide: Odds, points spread, total

The Eastern Conference Finals could be decided tonight as the Boston Celtics currently lead the Indiana Pacers 3-0 in the series. The Pacers have twice let victory slip through their fingers in the final minutes of regulation and now find themselves backs against the wall with their season on the line.

Before Game 4 gets underway from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, let’s go over the best bets for Celtics vs. Pacers Game 4, including moneylines, point spread, and over-under total.

Celtics vs. Pacers odds: Best bet for Game 4

After losing Game 1 in overtime and blowing a 3-point lead in the final minute to lose Game 3, the Pacers will certainly feel they’ve had missed opportunities to make this a series. The Celtics have simply been better in crunch time and look like the proven Playoff team while the young Pacers are still learning how to win at the highest level.

Now trailing this best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals 0-3, the Pacers season is on the line as they look to stave off elimination in front of their home fans in Game 4. For the Celtics, it’s a chance to officially punch their ticket back to the NBA Finals as the franchise looks to capture its 18th championship banner.

The Eastern Conference Finals will resume tonight with a scheduled 8:00 pm ET tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, and before the action gets underway we preview Celtics vs. Pacers with the best bet for Game 4.

Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Point Spread Total Moneyline Boston Celtics -7 (-110) Over 222.5 (-110) -275 Indiana Pacers +7 (-110) Under 222.5 (-110) +225

Celtics vs. Pacers ATS pick for Game 4

The Celtics have proven to be the more seasoned Playoff team in this series, prevailing in each of the tightly-contested matchups thus far (Game 1 and 3). And while it’s hard to beat the same team four games in a row, the Pacers are set to potentially play Game 4 without the services of their starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton who is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Haliburton missed Game 3, and several Pacers stepped up in his place including a career-high 32 points from Andrew Nembhard.

Even with the heroics, the Pacers still lost Game 3, and expecting Indiana’s role players to perform on a star level in consecutive matchups is a tall order. The Celtics are the more talented, and the healthier team and I’m backing them to cover the (-7) point spread in Game 4 tonight.