Celtics vs. Pacers best prop bets: Player prop picks for Game 4

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals tips off tonight from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as the Pacers host the Celtics in what could be a closeout game. The Celtics currently lead the series 3-0 and have a chance to move on to the NBA Finals with a victory this evening.

Before the NBA Playoffs intensity resumes, hoops fans can jump into the action with three of the best prop bets for Celtics vs. Pacers.

Best prop bets for Celtics-Pacers: Prop bet picks for Game 4

Although the Celtics lead this best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals 3-0, the matchup has been much closer than the series score would suggest. Game 1 required overtime, and Game 3 was decided by just three points with the Pacers missing a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.

That being said, the Celtics have prevailed in all three games, and now stand just one win away from the NBA Finals. For the Pacers, it’s either get a win or the season is over. The action tips off tonight from Indiana at 8:00 pm ET and before Game 4 gets underway, we preview three of the best prop bets for Celtics vs. Pacers.

Jaylen Brown over 25.5 points (-105)

Jaylen Brown has been the best player on the court for large stretches of this series, averaging 30 points per game on a terrific 52.3% shooting from the field. The matchup has proven very favorable for Brown, and he’ll be looking to close the show tonight in Indiana.

His points total prop is set at 25.5 and having already scored 26, 40, and 24 points in the previous three games, this seems like a very attainable number. I’m taking the over on Jaylen Brown’s points total at (-105) odds here.

Jayson Tatum over 39.5 points + rebounds (-120)

The top dog on the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum will be trying to deliver the knockout punch tonight in Game 4 as he’s played very well so far in this series. Tatum is averaging over 31.6 points per game in this series to go along with 9.3 rebounds per game in this series as it’s been a very positive matchup for the Celtics duo of wings (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown).

In Game 4 I’m looking at Tatum’s combo props, particularly the points + rebounds total that is currently set at 39.5. Averaging over 40 combined points + rebounds per game in this series I’m expecting Tatum to once again go over this total as he and the Celtics look to end this series tonight in Indiana.

Pascal Siakam over 27.5 points + assists (-108)

Although the Pacers are currently trailing this series 0-3, one of their lone bright spots has been the play of forward Pascal Siakam. Through the first three games, Siakam is averaging 24.6 points and 5 assists per game in this series on an extremely efficient 58.6% shooting. The Pacers played Game 3 without their starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who injured his hamstring in Game 2. Siakam stepped up to the plate in Game 3 from a playmaking perspective, dishing out 6 assists to go along with his 22 points.

Haliburton is listed as questionable for Game 4, and if he misses the contest it should place a larger offensive burden on Siakam once again. With Siakam’s points + assists combo prop set at 27.5 for tonight’s matchup, Im rolling with the over as I think he continues his offensive prowess in this series.

