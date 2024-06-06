Celtics vs. Mavericks prop picks: Best player props for NBA Finals Game 1

The NBA Finals begin tonight from the TD Garden in Boston as the Celtics take on the Mavericks in a best-of-seven series to determine the championship. Both teams took care of their Conference Finals series quickly to reach this stage, and now stand just four wins away from the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Ahead of tonight’s opening tip, NBA fans can get in on the action with the best prop bets for Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals Game 1.

Best prop bets for Celtics vs. Mavericks: Game 1 prop picks

The Boston Celtics enter this series with home-court advantage for Games 1 and 2 and are the current betting favorite to prevail as NBA champions. Boston has been dominant thus far in these 2024 NBA Playoffs, boasting a 12-2 postseason record to this point. The C’s lost the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, and are now back on the ultimate stage with the chance to capture the franchise’s eighteenth championship banner.

For the underdog Dallas Mavericks, this is just the second time the franchise has ever been in the NBA Finals. The Mavs defeated the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals to win their lone NBA championship, and now over a decade later they have a chance to seize the crown once again. Dallas has been through a difficult path to reach these NBA Finals, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves in their three Playoff series thus far.

Game 1 of this championship matchup tips off tonight at 8:30 pm ET from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. And before the action gets underway, we break down the three best prop bets for Celtics vs. Mavericks.

Jaylen Brown over 22.5 points (-118)

The Eastern Conference Finals MVP is fresh off of arguably the best Playoff series of his career. In the four games vs. the Pacers, Jaylen Brown averaged 29.7 points per game on an impressive 51.7% from the field and 37% from three-point range. After being recognized as the series most valuable player, Brown should be full of confidence heading into Game 1 of these NBA Finals.

For tonight, his points prop is set at 22.5 which feels too low after how well Brown has played of late, going over this total in each of the four Eastern Conference Finals games vs. Indiana. I’m backing Jaylen Brown to hit the over on this number as I think he’ll keep up his excellent play.

Kyrie Irving over 27.5 points + assists (-120)

There’s no doubt that Kyrie Irving will be public enemy no. 1 in the TD Garden this evening as the former Celtic will be back in Boston as a member of the visiting Mavericks. Irving has been excellent in these Playoffs and is coming off an impressive Western Conference Finals where he averaged 27 points and 4.6 assists per game.

For tonight’s Game 1, Kyrie’s points + assists prop is set at 27.5 and this is a number I believe he will surpass. Irving went over this total in three of the five Western Conference Finals games versus the Timberwolves, and I think he’ll look to be aggressive offensively this evening and establish himself early in this series.

Jrue Holiday over 1.5 three’s (-185)

The Celtics point guard appears to be peaking at the right time as the Eastern Conference Finals was Jrue Holiday’s best series of these Playoffs. In those four games vs. the Indiana Pacers, Holiday averaged 18.5 points per game on 58.6% field goals and 41.6% on three-point field goals.

In Game 1 of these NBA Finals, Jrue Holiday’s three-point makes prop is set at 1.5 and I’m taking the over here. Holiday went over this total in three of the four games in the Eastern Conference Finals and I think he’ll do so again tonight as the Celtics are back in their home gym for Game 1.