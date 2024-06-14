Celtics vs. Mavericks prop bets for Game 4: Three prop picks for NBA Finals

The NBA Finals could conclude this evening as the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks get set to play Game 4 of their best-of-seven series. Boston currently holds a 3-0 series lead, and now stands just one win away from the right to call themselves the 2024 NBA Champions. For the hosting Mavericks, it’s either get a win, or the season is over.

Ahead of tonight’s potential series-clinching game in Dallas, we pick out three of the best prop bets for Celtics vs. Mavericks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Best prop bets for Celtics vs. Mavericks: NBA Finals Game 4 prop picks

The Boston Celtics have a 3-0 lead in this NBA Finals series and they can officially win the NBA Championship with a victory this evening in Dallas. Boston has been dominant in this series, taking down the Mavericks in consecutive home games to get the Finals underway. In what was an ultra-impressive road win, the C’s took care of business in Game 3 with a final score of 106-99 as the series shifted back to Dallas. Now in what is essentially a checkmate position, Boston will look to finish the job and achieve their ultimate goal.

As a do-or-die Game 4 approaches for the Mavericks, they’ll know the impossible situation they’ve now put themselves in. Throughout the course of NBA history, teams that fall behind 3-0 in a series are 0-156 to come back and win. The Mavericks will now try to become the first team to accomplish the daunting task, and it will have to start with a home victory this evening to force a Game 5 back in Boston.

Before Game 4 gets underway from the TD Garden in Boston, we go over three of the best prop bets for Celtics vs. Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Luka Doncic over 3.5 threes (-118)

With the Mavericks season officially on the line, they’re likely to need a big-time performance from their superstar Luka Doncic if they are to live to fight another day. Doncic is coming off a frustrating performance in Game 3 that saw him foul out with several minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, where the Mavs would go on to lose. Luka will be looking to answer the critics with a big Game 4, and I’m looking at his three-point makes prop that is currently set at 3.5.

Although Doncic shot just 1/7 from long-range in Game 3, he made at least four shots from downtown in his previous six consecutive games. Just as promising, Luka has attempted at least seven shots from three-point range in each of his last eight games, showing consistently high- volume. With the Mavs needing a big Game 4 from Luka, I’ll take the over on his three-point makes prop at 3.5 as I think Doncic will be ultra-aggressive offensively in this one.

Jaylen Brown over 24.5 points (-105)

Continuing what has been an excellent Playoff run, the Celtics Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.3 points per game on an ultra-efficient 55.1% shooting percentage. Brown--who won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award in the Celtics 4-0 sweep of the Indiana Pacers--will certainly have his sights set on the NBA Finals MVP, and he is the current betting favorite to win the award.

After scoring 30 points including some clutch buckets in Game 3, Jaylen Brown could solidify his status as the Finals most valuable player with another impressive performance this evening. With his points prop set at 24.5, I’m gonna play the over here as I think Brown will aim to have another big scoring night and raise both the Larry O’Brien and the Bill Russel NBA Finals MVP trophies.

Jrue Holiday over 23.5 points + rebounds + assists (-120)

One of the unsung heroes for the Celtics on this big-time Playoff run, Jrue Holiday has done everything his team could ask, filling up the stat sheet on a nightly basis. Truly a do-it-all player, Holiday is averaging 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists through the first three games of this series, in addition to his stellar defensive play.

For Game 4 I’m looking at Jrue Holiday’s combo prop for points + rebounds + assists, currently set at 23.5. Holiday has gone over this total in six of his last seven games, and I’m backing him to do it again tonight. As the Celtics aim to close out this series in Dallas, another well-rounded performance from Jrue Holiday could help get them over the hump, and I’m gonna back the 15-year veteran to do his part and play the over here.