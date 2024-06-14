Celtics vs. Mavericks Game 4 best bet: NBA Finals betting guide

This evening could mark the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Finals as the Boston Celtics hold a 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks, and will be looking to close the show and clinch the championship. After taking the first three games of this series in impressive fashion, the Celtics have put the Mavericks on the ropes, and can deliver the knockout blow tonight. The Mavs will have an all-hands-on-deck approach as the only option is to win, or the season is over.

Before tonight’s crucial Game 4 tips off from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, let’s go over the Celtics vs. Mavericks Game 4 best bet in this NBA Finals betting guide.

Celtics vs. Mavericks odds: Best bet for Game 4

Entering the series as the betting favorite to win the title, the Celtics took care of business at home in the first two games of The Finals, posting victories of 107-89 and 105-98. In what was an even more impressive win, the C’s handled the Mavs on the road in Game 3 winning 106-99, and doing it without the services of Kristaps Porzingis, who was injured in Game 2.

For the Mavericks, a simple message now permeates through the locker room: win, or the season is over. Now in an 0-3 hole, the Mavericks will look to make NBA history as the first team to come back from this deficit to win the series. It will have to start with a win tonight at home in Dallas, forcing a Game 5 back in Boston on Monday.

Note: All NBA Finals Game 4 odds on this page are provided courtesy of bet365. First-time users on the platform can score the bet365 bonus code to claim their choice of two sportsbook welcome offers when they sign-up.

NBA Finals Game 4 odds Point Spread Total Moneyline Boston Celtics +1 (-110) Over 211.5 (-110) -105 Dallas Mavericks -1 (-110) Under 211.5 (-110) -115

Celtics vs. Mavericks betting pick for Game 3

With the spread and moneylines separated by just one point either way, I’m going to look at the over-under total in this game. Heading into what could be the series finale, Game 4, the over-under total is set at 211.5. This number may seem low to frequent NBA bettors, but the two teams are yet to combine for over 211.5 points in any of the first three games of this series.

Considering the fact that Game 4 could be the series/championship-clinching game for the Celtics, I’m expecting the intensity to be extremely high in tonight’s matchup. With the teams yet to combine to clear the 211.5 total in this series, and a last-stand effort expected from the Mavericks, I’m going to play the under 211.5 total here as I think this could be another low-scoring affair.