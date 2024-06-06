Celtics vs. Mavericks betting pick: Best bet for Game 1 of NBA Finals

The NBA Finals will begin tonight in Boston as the hosting Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in a seven-game series to determine this season’s NBA Champion. Boston swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, while Dallas took out the Minnesota Timberwolves in just five games to win the Western Conference Finals. With both teams having nearly a full week off since their last game, it should make for a high-level matchup in the NBA Finals.

Before the series gets underway this evening from the TD Garden in Boston, let’s go over the best bet for Celtics vs. Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Celtics vs. Mavericks odds: Best bet for Game 1

With an impressive 12-2 record so far in this postseason and home-court advantage for Games 1 and 2, the Celtics enter the NBA Finals as favorites to win the series. For the Mavericks, this won’t be unfamiliar territory, as they have entered all three of their Playoff series as the road team and underdogs in the betting odds.

Now, just four wins stand between either of these teams and the title of 2024 NBA Champions. The Finals get started tonight at 8:30 pm ET at the TD Garden in Boston, and before the action begins we preview Celtics vs. Mavericks with the best bet for Game 1.

Note: All NBA Finals odds listed on this page are provided by bet365 Sportsbook. New users on the platform can claim the bet365 promo code to secure their choice of two welcome offers when they register.

NBA Finals Game 1 Spread Total Moneyline Dallas Mavericks +6.5 (-110) Over 216 (-110) +205 Boston Celtics -6.5 (-110) Under 216 (-110) -250

Celtics vs. Mavericks ATS pick for Game 1

The hosting Celtics enter tonight’s Game 1 as (-6.5) favorites on the point spread and are -250 on the moneyline. For the underdog (+6.5 point spread) Mavericks, their moneyline number sits at a juicy +205. Both teams should be well-rested as they finished their Conference Finals series in just four and five games.

Looking at the odds block, I like the Mavericks to cover the (+6.5) number on the point spread in Game 1 this evening. The Mavericks are no strangers to a Game 1 on the road in these Playoffs (this will be their fourth in four series), and currently have an impressive 7-2 record away from home this post-season.

Dallas has won its last three road games in these Playoffs after dispatching the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, and I’m picking the Mavericks to cover (+6.5) on the point spread in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight.