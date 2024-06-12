Celtics vs. Mavericks best prop bets: NBA Finals Game 3 props

The NBA Finals resume this evening from Dallas as the Mavericks get set to host the Celtics with Boston currently leading the series 2-0. In what is essentially a must-win situation, the Mavericks will be looking to get back on track in front of their home crowd while the Celtics aim to take a 3-0 stranglehold on this championship matchup.

Before Game 3 tips off from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, we select three of the best prop bets for Celtics vs. Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Best prop bets for Celtics vs. Mavericks: Game 3 prop picks

The Celtics currently lead this NBA Finals series 2-0 after taking care of business at home in Boston. In a dominant Game 1 performance, Boston dismantled the Mavericks 107-89. The Eastern Conference Champions then followed it up with another strong showing in Game 2 where the Celtics prevailed 105-98, putting massive pressure on the Mavericks to answer back.

Working in the Mavericks’ favor, the series shifts back home to Dallas for Games 3 and 4, where the Mavs are sporting a 5-3 record in this postseason run. There is also some uncertainty around the status of Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis, who was injured in the third quarter of Game 2.

Before this pivotal Game 3 tips off at 8:30 pm ET in Dallas, we cover three of the best prop bets for Celtics vs. Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Derrick White over 23.5 points + rebounds + assists (-122)

One of the unsung heroes of this Celtics postseason run, Derrick White has been everything a team could ask for from a role player. White has truly done a bit of everything for the C’s in these Playoffs, averaging 17.6 points, 4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on impressive 46.5% field goals and 40.4% from three-point range.

For Game 3, White’s points + rebounds + assists combo prop is set at 23.5, a number he has cleared in six of his last seven contests. Averaging a combined total of 26 points + rebounds + assists in these Playoffs, I’m gonna play the over for Derrick White here in Game 3.

Luka Doncic over 9.5 rebounds (-112)

Although the Mavericks trail this series 0-2, it hasn’t been due to the play of their superstar Luka Doncic. Through the first two matchups of this NBA Finals, Luka is averaging a staggering 31 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. For the Playoffs as a whole, Doncic is sporting splits of 29/9.7/8.5 as he has been the catalyst of this impressive Mavericks run.

Looking at Luka’s props for Game 3, the rebounds total at 9.5 feels a touch too low. Luka has already gone over this total in each of the first two games of this series, and he has cleared it in four straight games to expand the sample size a bit further. With the Mavericks needing a win in a crucial Game 3 this evening, I’ll play the over on Luka’s rebound total at 9.5.

Jayson Tatum under 26.5 points (-120)

In one of the more surprising developments of this series, the Celtics have taken a 2-0 lead while their best player, Jayson Tatum, has struggled to some degree. Tatum has been good, but inefficient in these Playoffs, averaging 24.9 points per game on just 42.6% field goals and 28.9% on three-point field goals. In the first two games of The Finals, that inefficiency has continued as Tatum scored just 16 and 18 points on a combined 12/38 shooting (4/14 on threes).

Heading into Game 3, Tatum’s points prop total sits at 26.5 and I’m going to fade this number. Tatum has struggled with consistency in his shot for most of this postseason, and the Mavericks appear to have made things even more difficult on him so far in this series. With his points total set the highest of any Celtics player in Game 3, I’ll take the under here on 26.5 for Tatum.