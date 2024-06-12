Celtics vs. Mavericks best bet for Game 3: NBA Finals betting guide

Game 3 of the NBA Finals tips off tonight in Dallas as the series resumes with the visiting Celtics leading the Mavericks 2-0. Boston defended home court in the first two games of this series, putting serious pressure on the Mavericks to now answer back in front of their home fans as the series shifts back to Dallas.

Before this pivotal matchup gets underway this evening from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, let’s cover the best bet for Celtics vs. Mavericks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Celtics vs. Mavericks odds: Best bet for Game 3

The Celtics came into this series as the sizeable betting favorite, and certainly looked the part in the first two games at home in Boston winning Games 1 and 2 by a combined total of 25 points. After losing in the NBA Finals just two years ago, the Celtics have certainly looked the part of a team poised to make a championship breakthrough in these first two games.

For the hosting Mavericks, tonight is a backs-against-the-wall situation, as Dallas will desperately try to avoid falling behind 0-3 in this series. A win this evening would put the Mavericks in a great position to even this series up, and they will look to feed off the energy of their home crowd to do so. The action resumes tonight at 8:30 pm ET from Dallas, and ahead of the opening tip, we preview Celtics vs. Mavericks with the best bet for Game 3.

Note: All NBA Finals odds listed on this page are provided courtesy of bet365. New users on the platform can claim the bet365 bonus code to get their choice of two sportsbook welcome offers when they sign-up.

NBA Finals Game 3 odds Point Spread Total Moneyline Boston Celtics +2.5 (-110) Over 214 (-110) +120 Dallas Mavericks -2.5 (-110) Under 214 (-110) -140

Celtics vs. Mavericks ATS pick for Game 3

The Mavericks trail this series 0-2 and enter tonight’s Game 3 as slight (-2.5) favorites on the point spread, with a moneyline number sitting at (-140). For the visiting Celtics (+2.5 point spread), their moneyline number is just past a coin flip at +120. In Games 1 and 2 in Boston, the Celtis were favored by (-6.5) and (-7) at home.