Caesars Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 9 offers $1,000 Sunday bet for any game

By Russell Joy – Sports Betting Dime
Plenty of NFL action will be available to bet on this afternoon and you can sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook promo to secure a four-figure bonus. If you register for an account by clicking here, you will get a $1,000 first bet on Caesars.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is among the top offers in online sports betting for Sunday’s NFL action. You’ll essentially get two chances to earn your first win with this offer.

The highlight of the early afternoon games is a showdown between division leaders as the NFC West’s Seattle Seahawks face the AFC North’s Baltimore Ravens. After that, an NFC East showdown will garner most of the late afternoon attention as the Dallas Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Grab a $1,000 first bet for any NFL Week 9 game when you click here to sign p for this Caesars Sportsbook promo.

With this Caesars Sportsbook promo, you’ll be able to wager up to $1,000 on any betting market. This includes a moneyline, point spread, or total points market. You can, for example, wager $300 on the Cardinals to cover the spread against the Browns or the Falcons to win at home against the Vikings.

If you want to pursue a bigger cash win, you can bet on a player prop like Mark Andrews to score 2+ touchdowns against the Seahawks or Jalen Hurts to rush for 30+ yards against the Cowboys. If your bet loses, Caesars will issue bonus bets to your account that you can apply to another game today or later this week.

Sign up for this Caesars Sportsbook promo

Bettors who want to lock-in a $1,000 first bet can do so by signing up for this Caesars Sportsbook promo. Here’s how to get in on the action today:

  • Click here to register for this Caesars Sportsbook promo.
  • Enter your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.
  • Select any of the available deposit methods.
  • Add $10 or more to your account.
  • Navigate to the game of your choice.
  • Wager up to $1,000 on any betting market.

If your bet loses, you’ll get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets for use on any betting market in the NFL and more. However, if your bet wins, you’ll receive a cash profit and your wager back.

Huge odds boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has a ton of odds boosts available for Sunday’s NFL Week 9 games. Let’s take a look at some of the top enhanced odds markets today:

  • Sam Howell Over 224.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs (+180)
  • Adam Thielen Over 59.5 Receiving Yards & TD (+250)
  • CeeDee Lamb Over 6.5 Receptions & TD (+320)
  • Michael Pittman Jr. & Josh Downs Each Over 5.5 Receptions (+450)
  • Cooper Kupp & Darrell Henderson Jr. Each Score TD (+750)

Click here to sign up for this Caesars Sportsbook promo and lock-in a $1,000 first bet for any Week 9 matchup.

