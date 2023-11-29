Caesars Sportsbook promo code: NBA, Cowboys-Seahawks $1K bonus bet

Basketball fans have a lot of options on Wednesday night. There are seven NBA matchups, including the Lakers vs. Pistons and 76ers vs. Pelicans. Your first wager doesn’t have to be on a moneyline or spread. Search through all of the props to find your favorite market.

There are also several college games to bet on. Back-to-back matchups will be on ESPN, starting with No. 10 Tennessee vs. No. 17 North Carolina.

There are also several college games to bet on. Back-to-back matchups will be on ESPN, starting with No. 10 Tennessee vs. No. 17 North Carolina.

NBA picks for our Caesars Sportsbook promo code

The Pistons have lost 14 games in a row, and they will be facing the Lakers on Wednesday night. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as questionable, so I will be following their status. If they are playing, I’ll be taking the Lakers to cover the spread.

Another option is Nuggets -7.5. They are going up against the Rockets at home. Denver has yet to lose at Ball Arena this season at 8-0, and the Rockets have not won a game on the road.

Odds boosts for TNF & College Football

There are new odds boosts added to the Caesars app every day. Options are available for the Thursday Night Football game between the Seahawks and Cowboys. Dallas is a nine-point favorite at home. And college football fans can find boosts for the conference championship games this weekend.

Dak Prescott over 299.5 pass yards and over 1.5 pass TDs (+210)

Texas, Alabama, and Louisville all win (+625)

Toledo, UNLV, Tulane, and Troy all win (+575)

Georgia and Florida State each cover -3.5 spread (+290)

Caesars Sportsbook promo code guide for new customers

Sign up here to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000. Enter your full name, birthdate, physical address, and other info needed to create an account. You must be at least 21 years old and in a state that allows online sports betting.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Then, use an available banking method to make a deposit. These include online banking, PayPal, and credit/debit cards. Fund your account with at least the amount you want to use for this offer.

Place a wager up to $1,000 on any game. You will be sent a bonus bet refund after a loss. Since you know a second chance will be available, you can be a little more aggressive than usual.

