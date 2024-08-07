Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000: $1K bet offer for MLB, NFL preseason games

Thanks to the new Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000, first-time bettors who register will qualify for a $1,000 first bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000 New user offer Place a $1,000 bet on Caesars, get it back as a bonus bet if you lose Terms & conditions Min. $10 deposit and max. $1,000 first bet; Bonus bet paid as a single wager and must be used within 14 days of receipt; Qualifying wager must be placed and settled within 30 days of registration List of available states AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WY, WV Bonus last verified on August 7, 2024 Information confirmed by AJC

The latest sign-up offer from Caesars Sportsbook unlocks a first bet on the house. Create an account before wagering up to a grand on any MLB game or another betting market. Caesars will issue a one-time bonus bet if you lose, giving bettors a well-deserved second chance to make money on another matchup.

Learn more about Caesars’ $1,000 first bet promo and how to score a fully-backed first bet after registration.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000 details

New bettors considering a large wager on tonight’s action don’t have to stress about losing. At Caesars, first-time players who wager up to $1,000 get it back as a one-time bonus bet if they lose. This gives them another shot to win cash from a different market.

Any prospective customer in a legal state can get a first bet on Caesars through the code AJC1000. Sign up through this post to create an account, then bet up to a grand on your first wager. Eligible markets include MLB run lines, moneylines, over-under totals and team and player props.

If your original stake loses, Caesars will issue the bonus bet within two days. You have 14 days from there to apply it elsewhere and take home cash winnings. While Caesars keeps the bonus stake, players earn cash profit from a win to help replenish their bankroll.

How to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000

Caesars Sportsbook has simple instructions for registration. Read and apply the details below to get started:

Click here to activate our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000.

to activate our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000. Select your legal playing area and sign up for an account.

Confirm your full legal name, date of birth and other essential account information

Deposit at least $10 using online banking, a credit/debit card or another secure payment method.

Bet up to $1,000 on MLB or another betting market with your first wager.

Receive a single-use bonus bet worth your qualifying stake (max. $1,000) if you lose.

Only losing bettors receive a one-time bonus bet. Any victory with the qualifying stake nullifies Caesars’ promotion and triggers a standard cash payout.

Bet MLB on Wednesday, August 7

Wednesday’s MLB slate features two doubleheaders and lots of must-watch matchups. Place your first bet and subsequent wagers on games like Diamondbacks-Guardians, Padres-Pirates, Brewers-Braves and Phillies-Dodgers. Caesars has competitive odds on every MLB game and comprehensive markets.

Check out Caesars’ limited-time odds boosts for tonight’s games. Some available boosts include:

Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds each 2+ total bases (was +370, now +425)

Freddie Freeman and Alec Bohm each 2+ total bases (was +360, now +400)

Teoscar Hernandez, Will Smith and Jason Heyward each record hit (was +200, now +225)