Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000: $1K bet for NFL Week 18 games

Available in 20 states, this new user promotion will pay back losing first wagers with bonus bets. Below, we’ll dive into how the offer works, key terms and conditions, and other sportsbook perks available this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC turns $1,000 bet offer

Let’s use tonight’s Texans-Colts AFC South battle to illustrate how this offer works.

After signing up and applying Caesars promo code AJC, a player can place a wager on the Colts or Texans to win or cover. They may also play the game total or select a player prop.

So, let’s say we decide to back C.J. Stroud to throw for over 1.5 touchdowns with a $500 first wager. If he goes on to throw two or more touchdowns, the wager hits and we receive the cash profit. But if Stroud is limited to one score or fewer, Caesars would when issue an insurance through the form of bonus bets.

How to get the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Getting started with one of the top offers from the best gambling apps is simple and straightforward.

Click here to head over to Caesars. Once there, select your state or region and hit the “bet now” button.

Enter a valid email address and code AJC1000.

This will load a registration form. Supply the requested information and then make the first bet of your choice.

The Caesars North Carolina promo code will soon be on the way (perhaps as soon as March), but right now, this $1,000 bet special is available in 20 different states.

NFL odds boosts for Week 18

Bettors can enjoy a variety of enhanced odds and other boosts for NFL Week 18 games. Right now, there are over 40 boosted markets available, including these specials:

Tyrod Taylor over 199.5 pass yards and 39.5 rush yards (+500)

Zamir White first TD scoreer in Broncos-Raiders (+450)

Bears win and Justin Fields rush TD (+375)

Giants, Chargers and Commanders all punt on first drive (+450)

Tua Tagovailoa over 274.5 pass yards and over 1.5 pass touchdowns (+210)