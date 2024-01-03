Caesars promo code + bet365 bonus code offer $2,000 in NBA bonuses

bet365 bonus code and Caesars promo code for NBA Wednesday

For those looking to get an understanding of how both offers work, let’s use the aforementioned Knicks-Bulls game as an example.

Let’s say a bettor wants to back the Bulls as a 9.5-point underdog with a $500 first bet. The Knicks go onto win by 10+ points, however. If this happens, the player loses their cash play, but both Caesars promo code AJC1000 and bet365 bonus code AJCXLM will issue back $500 in bonus bets. Of course, while these safety nets are useful, it’s best if they’re never needed. A winning wager would simply just pay out the cash profit without ever needed to apply the bonus.

As far the bet $5, win $150 option goes, a bettor could play either side of the game. Once the bet is placed, the account is issued $150 in bonus bets that can be applied on any contest moving forward.

Other in-app NBA boosts and offers

Along with the first bet offers from both sportsbooks, each app will offer a slew of odds boosts for NBA Wednesday games. Over at Caesars, players can check out options such as:

Suns, Jazz, Lakers and Kings all win (+600)

Damian Lillard over 24.5 points and over 9.5 assists (+450)

Donovan Mitchell over 34.5 points and Max Strus over 2.5 made 3-point field goals (+300)

Along with these boosts, both apps offer other incentives with options spanning early payout, a variety of insurance options that issue back bonus bets following certain bad beats and more.

How to get the Caesars promo code and bet365 bonus code

Caesars is more widely available than bet365, but both grade out among the best gambling apps. Here’s a current list of live markets for each:

Caesars promo code: MA, NJ, PA, NY, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, WY, IA, IL, IN, OH, MI

bet365 bonus code: IA, VA, NJ, CO, OH, KY, LA

It is expected that when North Carolina sports betting promos become available (as soon as March of this year) that bet365 will be a major market player.

Use the above links to head over to the Caesars promo code landing page -- there will be no need to enter AJC1000 as it is automatically applied. Use the dropdown menu to select your location. Provide the registration info and make a first deposit using methods like online banking, PayPal and more.

Players may enter the bet365 bonus code AJCXLM after clicking this link. As is the case above, simply provide the required information. One difference here, however, is that players must then select the bonus of their choosing before proceeding.