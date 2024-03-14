Sports Betting

BetMGM NC + bet365 NC promo code: Claim over $1,000 in NCAAB bonuses

betmgm nc bonus code bet365 nc promo code

Credit: CRAIG DUDEK

Credit: CRAIG DUDEK

By Bob Wankel – Sports Betting Dime
3 hours ago

College basketball fans throughout North Carolina can capitalize on no-brainer offers from BetMGM and bet365. Apply AJCNC as your BetMGM NC bonus code + bet365 NC promo code to qualify for launch week promotions worth up to $1,150 in bonus bets.

Enter AJCNC as your BetMGM NC + Bet365 NC promo code to unlock multiple sign-up bonuses. Click here to register for BetMGM’s “Bet $5, Get $150″ promo, and click here before choosing bet365′s $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or its “Bet $5, Get $200″ offer.

These offers are perfect for college basketball’s conference tournaments, including the ongoing ACC Tournament featuring in-state schools Duke and UNC.

BetMGM NC + Bet365 NC Promo Code: Enter AJCNC for $1.1K+ in Launch Week Bonus Bers

BetMGM NC Promo CodeAJCNCNew User OfferBet $5, Get $150 Instant BonusBet365 NC Promo CodeAJCNCNew User Offer$1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $200 BonusBonuses Last Verified OnMarch 13, 2024Information Confirmed ByRussell Joy, XLMedia

Both BetMGM and bet365 have relished this week’s statewide betting launch. Once mobile sports betting went live in North Carolina on Monday, the operators stormed out of the gate with no-brainer “bet & get” promos and four-digit protection on a high-reward cash wager.

Claim anywhere from $350 to $1,150 in bonus bets from BetMGM and bet365 before exploring this week’s college basketball markets. Both sites have competitive odds on the ACC Tournament, which concludes with the title game on Saturday. Duke and UNC are favorites to win the ACC title, though a sleeper like Wake Forest can solidify its March Madness resume with an impressive tournament run.

BetMGM NC Promo Code AJCNC: Claim $150 Bonus After $5 Bet

Here’s a brief rundown of how new users in North Carolina get $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM:

  • Fill out your name, date of birth, and other useful registration information.
  • Confirm you’re within North Carolina state lines through geolocation.
  • Deposit cash (min. $10) using any accepted payment method.
  • Download the BetMGM app on your mobile device.
  • Place a $5+ real money wager on NCAAB or another betting market.
  • Receive $150 in bonus bets. Paid as three (3) $50 bonus bets.

Join BetMGM this week to capitalize on in-app offers in the Tar Heel State. Score a 33% profit boost on NBA wagers or boost a PGA Tour bet by 25%.

Bet365 NC Promo Code AJCNC: Place $1K Bet or Score $200 Bonus

Read and apply the guidelines below to land one of bet365′s dueling launch promos for new North Carolina bettors:

  • Select North Carolina as your playing area and continue registration.
  • Create an account by inputting the vital user information.
  • Deposit $10+ through one of bet365′s valid banking options.
  • Download the bet365 app on your mobile device.
  • Place $5+ for a guaranteed $200 bonus or up to $1,000 for a First Bet Safety Net.

Explore bet365′s Bet Boosts for the NBA, college basketball, and more. You can also opt into in-app deals to boost NBA Same Game Parlays by 30% and PGA Tour bets by 50%.

*Bonus bets expire in 7 days. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. One new customer offer only. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. NC only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

About the Author

Bob Wankel
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta metro area now 6th largest in U.S., Census Bureau estimates 12h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Sinking Savannah: Study flags higher flood risk as coasts drop, seas rise
7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief
6h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief
6h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
We’re bigger than Philly and D.C.
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fraser Strickland

North Carolina Online Sports Betting: Best NC Sportsbook Apps & Sites
Underdog Sportsbook Promo Code AJCNC: North Carolina Can Access $1,000 First Bet Mulligan
bet365 Bonus Code AJCXLM: Live in 10 states including North Carolina
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
3h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do