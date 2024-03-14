BetMGM NC + bet365 NC promo code: Claim over $1,000 in NCAAB bonuses

College basketball fans throughout North Carolina can capitalize on no-brainer offers from BetMGM and bet365. Apply AJCNC as your BetMGM NC bonus code + bet365 NC promo code to qualify for launch week promotions worth up to $1,150 in bonus bets.

Enter AJCNC as your BetMGM NC + Bet365 NC promo code to unlock multiple sign-up bonuses. Click here to register for BetMGM’s “Bet $5, Get $150″ promo, and click here before choosing bet365′s $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or its “Bet $5, Get $200″ offer.

These offers are perfect for college basketball’s conference tournaments, including the ongoing ACC Tournament featuring in-state schools Duke and UNC.

BetMGM NC + Bet365 NC Promo Code: Enter AJCNC for $1.1K+ in Launch Week Bonus Bers

BetMGM NC Promo CodeAJCNCNew User OfferBet $5, Get $150 Instant BonusBet365 NC Promo CodeAJCNCNew User Offer$1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $200 BonusBonuses Last Verified OnMarch 13, 2024Information Confirmed ByRussell Joy, XLMedia

Both BetMGM and bet365 have relished this week’s statewide betting launch. Once mobile sports betting went live in North Carolina on Monday, the operators stormed out of the gate with no-brainer “bet & get” promos and four-digit protection on a high-reward cash wager.

Claim anywhere from $350 to $1,150 in bonus bets from BetMGM and bet365 before exploring this week’s college basketball markets. Both sites have competitive odds on the ACC Tournament, which concludes with the title game on Saturday. Duke and UNC are favorites to win the ACC title, though a sleeper like Wake Forest can solidify its March Madness resume with an impressive tournament run.

BetMGM NC Promo Code AJCNC: Claim $150 Bonus After $5 Bet

Here’s a brief rundown of how new users in North Carolina get $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM:

Fill out your name, date of birth, and other useful registration information.

Confirm you’re within North Carolina state lines through geolocation.

Deposit cash (min. $10) using any accepted payment method.

Download the BetMGM app on your mobile device.

Place a $5+ real money wager on NCAAB or another betting market.

Receive $150 in bonus bets. Paid as three (3) $50 bonus bets.

Join BetMGM this week to capitalize on in-app offers in the Tar Heel State. Score a 33% profit boost on NBA wagers or boost a PGA Tour bet by 25%.

Bet365 NC Promo Code AJCNC: Place $1K Bet or Score $200 Bonus

Read and apply the guidelines below to land one of bet365′s dueling launch promos for new North Carolina bettors:

Select North Carolina as your playing area and continue registration.

Create an account by inputting the vital user information.

Deposit $10+ through one of bet365′s valid banking options.

Download the bet365 app on your mobile device.

Place $5+ for a guaranteed $200 bonus or up to $1,000 for a First Bet Safety Net.

Explore bet365′s Bet Boosts for the NBA, college basketball, and more. You can also opt into in-app deals to boost NBA Same Game Parlays by 30% and PGA Tour bets by 50%.

*Bonus bets expire in 7 days. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. One new customer offer only. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. NC only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.