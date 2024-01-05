BetMGM NBA promo code AJC1500 is best way to bet 14-game Friday slate

BetMGM NBA promo code: $1,500 bet offer Friday

In order to sign up and get this sportsbook offer from BetMGM, simply following these steps.

Click this link to hit the BetMGM landing page. Clicking through will further the journey to registration prompt.

At the prompt, provide a full name, address, email address and other required information.

Players will be asked to make a first deposit. BetMGM offers a number of payment methods. The most popular span PayPal, Venmo, online checking, debit cards and credit cards. Most prominent financial institutions and brands do.

Players must make a $10 deposit to qualify for the promotion.

Terms and conditions

Eligibility restrictions do apply in terms of using this BetMGM NBA promo code. Here are some key points to know:

Players must be at least 21 years of age.

This offer includes only new users who are in eligible states.

Eligible states include: Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

Although the spread of legal online sports betting has slowed in recent months, the arrival of NC sports betting will mark the arrival of a number of bonuses, which will include the BetMGM North Carolina promo code.

One thing worth considering is how the overall value of the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus compares to other offers. For instance, Caesars offers a similar mechanic but that one caps out at $1,000. Meanwhile, the bet365 bonus code does the same, although players can instead opt for a $150 bet-and-get.

Other BetMGM NBA promos this weekend

Along with the $1,500 first bet offer, new users can take advantage of a college basketball odds boost token that pumps up profits by 25% on straight wagers and 33% on parlays.

Be sure to also utilize the 33% SGP NBA boost token. From the app: “Ball out with an NBA Same Game Parlay Boost and slam down a bigger payout if you win.”