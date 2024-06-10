BetMGM MLB promo: Claim $1,500 first bet offer this week

Enjoy a fun night of MLB action with the latest BetMGM MLB promo. New customers who sign up with the bonus code AJC1500 qualify for a $1,500 first bet on the house.

Seven MLB games hit the diamond on Monday night. Join BetMGM and place up to $1,500 on any run line, batter prop or over-under without sweating a loss. “The king of sportsbooks” will match your qualifying wager with a bonus bet refund to give you another chance to make money.

Check out the $1,500 first bet offer from BetMGM and win cold, hard cash from MLB betting.

Get $1.5k MLB bet on BetMGM

Baseball fans are in luck this evening. BetMGM’s $1,500 first bet offer is a perfect chance to wager on any MLB game without stressing about the results. A victory produces a standard cash payout, while a loss delivers your complete stake in bonus bets.

As mentioned earlier, only seven games are on Monday’s MLB schedule. One standout is a divisional matchup between Corbin Burnes and the Orioles versus Ryan Pepiot and the Rays. More great games include Blue Jays-Brewers, Yankees-Royals and Astros-Giants.

How to activate BetMGM MLB promo

New bettors seeking a first bet offer from BetMGM must meet several simple requirements. Follow the guidelines below to lock in a fully-backed $1,500 wager on any MLB game:

Click here to activate our BetMGM bonus code AJC1500 automatically.

to activate our BetMGM bonus code AJC1500 automatically. Input the necessary account information, including full name and residential address.

Confirm your legal playing area by allowing geolocation settings.

Deposit $10+ through online banking, a credit/debit card or another secure payment method.

Place up to $1,500 on the MLB betting market.

BetMGM issues a full payout in bonus bets if your qualifying stake loses. Customers receive five (5) bonus bets worth 20% of the initial stake, so a $1,500 loss triggers five (5) $300 bonus bets. You’ll have seven days after receipt to play your bonus bets on other MLB games or a different betting market.

MLB bet insurance and more

New and existing bettors should ensure they have the BetMGM Sportsbook app on their compatible mobile devices. The app allows instant access to competitive odds and exclusive promotions for every MLB game night, including tonight’s seven-game slate.

Capitalize on MLB bet insurance after placing your first wager on BetMGM. Apply a bet insurance token to any eligible MLB wager, and BetMGM will return your stake as a one-time bonus bet if you lose. This is separate from the $1,500 first bet offer, so check the terms to see how much BetMGM will cover.

Meanwhile, the “swing for the fences” game returns for another night. This free-to-play game gives players a chance to win bonus bets. Pick an area of the strike zone and get up to $50 in bonus bets depending on the outcome of your at-bat.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.