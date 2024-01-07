BetMGM bonus code + Caesars promo code score $2.5K NFL Week 18 bonus

Both BetMGM and Caesars employ a first bet bonus that takes first bets that grade out as losers and turns them into a refund of bonus bets. Essentially, this allows users some grace as they navigate the sportsbook platforms and look to get out to a fast start with their betting experience.

While no BetMGM bonus code is needed to score its $1,500 bet bonus, Caesars promo code AJC1000 will lock down a $1,000 offer.

Is the BetMGM bonus code or Caesars promo code better?

Frankly, it’s all a matter of personal opinion. Purely going by bonus structure, BetMGM has a higher threshold by $500, giving it an obvious advantage. But if a bettor is coming to Week 18 and has yet to use either, there’s no reason not to play both and test out what each app has to offer.

For BetMGM users, they might like the polish of the app, competitive odds and wide spread betting markets. However, when it comes to boosting NFL parlays, props and same-game parlays, Caesars is essentially unrivaled. Ahead of Sunday action, there are boosts for all 14 games. Some examples include:

Tyrod Taylor over. 199.5 pass yards and over 39.5 rush yards (+425)

Giants, Chargers and Commanders all punt on first drive (+450)

Saints, Jaguars, Bucs and Vikings all win (+850)

How to get the Caesars promo and BetMGM bonus code for NFL

Getting started with either or both apps is easy. Let’s take a quick look at what you need to know for how to get the Caesars promo code first:

New players can use this link and head over to the official sportsbook landing page. Select your state and hit the Bet Now button.

Provide a valid email address and use code AJC1000 to ensure the best available bonus gets locked in.

Provide the necessary information (full name, home address, etc.) and make a first deposit of at least $10.

Make a first bet on NFL Week 18 games.

Those looking to grab the BetMGM bonus code can follow a similar progression of steps by clicking here. No bonus code will be needed, though users must supply the required information and make a $10+ first deposit.

What you need to know this weekend

Both apps offer a number of deposit options like PayPal and online checking.

Each offer is available in the following states: Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Illinois, Wyoming, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

Soon, both the BetMGM North Carolina promo code and Caesars North Carolina promo code will be available. The timeline for NC sports betting’s launch remains undefined, though recent developments have sparked increased momentum toward a potential March launch.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.