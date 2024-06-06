BetMGM bonus code AJC1500: Claim NBA Finals Game 1 first bet offer

The NBA Finals are finally here, and BetMGM bonus code AJC1500 will provide fantastic offer for Game 1 between the Mavericks and Celtics.

Along with a stellar overall app experience, one enhanced by a variety of bonuses and boosted odds, new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets for first wagers as the NBA Finals get started.

BetMGM bonus code AJC1500: How it works

As the Mavericks and Celtics finally get set to begin The Finals, Boston is a 6.5-point favorite for Game 1. The Celtics are priced at -250 on the moneyline and the game total is 215.5 points.

Using the Game 1 odds, let’s explore how the BetMGM promo for the NBA Finals works. Let’s say a new player in Massachusetts wants to back Boston. Makes sense. That player decides to wager $300 on the Celtics to cover 6.5 points.

For the purposes of this exercise, let’s say Boston covers the spread. If so, the player wins the cash payout. But if the Mavericks lose by six points or fewer -- or win the game outright -- then BetMGM will issue the player $300 in bonus bets which can then be played on future events.

In this case, bettors won’t necessarily be tied to the NBA Finals. Of course, they can use the bonus bets for Game 2 wagers this weekend, but the funds can be played on other sports, including daily Major League Baseball action.

BetMGM bonus code: Key details, what to know

This offer is available to new users who are at least 21 years of age and are first-time depositors. First bets must be at least $10 and may max at $1,500. Bonus bets issued as a refund must be played within seven days and must be successfully wagered in order to turn into cash.

BetMGM has emerged as a market-leading sportsbook option in a variety of states, including: Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

Notably, the BetMGM North Carolina promo code has been among the most popular options in the freshly-launched Tar Heel State market.

BetMGM touts a first-class all around user experience, and points to factors such as simple payment methods, a parlay generator, league and team partnerships, rewards, promotions, and a trusted and reliable platform.

NBA Finals boosts and other promotions

BetMGM Sportsbook will provide other ways to gain some additional value before Game 1 between the Mavericks and Celtics. On the main menu, you will find an NBA Odds Boost Token which scores a 50% bigger payout on NBA Finals markets.

Meanwhile, the daily Lions Boost takes Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum each to score 30+ points and boosts it from +260 to +320.

Similar boosts are available for the French Open, The Memorial (PGA) and MLB games.

Also be sure to check out the refer-a-friend program that will get you and a friend $100 in bonus bets for bringing in a new user.