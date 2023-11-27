Bet365 NFL bonus code AJCXLM: 2 great Bears-Vikings MNF offers

Score ‘bet $5, get $150′ or $1k welcome bonus on bet365

Bet365 delivers two options to first-time bettors. The “bet $5, get $150″ awards $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, regardless of the odds or outcome. Meanwhile, the $1,000 first bet safety net refunds bonus bets for lost wagers worth up to a grand.

Every customer has different needs, so the bet365 NFL bonus code AJCXLM gives them a choice heading into Monday Night Football. I prefer the “bet $5, get $150″ offer because of the guaranteed bonus and minimal investment. But the first bet safety net is an excellent call if you want to go for large cash payouts from the jump.

Lousiana bettors get $365 bonus from $1 wager on Bears-Vikings

bet365 Louisiana BET $1, GET $365! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER 21+ and present in Louisiana. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365′s welcome offers are for six states but not Louisiana. If you’re an eligible bettor in the Bayou State, you can turn a $1 wager on bet365 into a $365 bonus.

Use this link to sign up and verify you’re within LA state lines. Then bet a $1 on Bears-Vikings to receive $365 in bonus bets, win or lose. This is easily the best “bet and get” offer in the industry, so get it before it’s gone.

Bet365 NFL bonus code AJCXLM: Claim dueling MNF offers

Click here to trigger the bet365 NFL bonus code AJCXLM .

. Select your location and create an account.

All customers from Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia qualify for the “bet $5, get $150″ and $1,000 first bet safety net.

Deposit at least $10 through one of the available payment methods.

Place a qualifying cash wager on Bears-Vikings.

min. $5 for the “bet $5, get $150″



up to $1,000 for the first bet safety net

Receive all bonus bets and cash winnings after your wager settles.

Louisiana bettors can click here to activate their “bet $1, get $365″ offer.

Bears-Vikings pick

Monday Night Football features the Bears and Vikings, two NFC North rivals. Minnesota got the better of Chicago in Week 6 with a 19-13 victory. Tonight, the Vikes are three-point home favorites.

I could see the Bears keeping things close tonight. QB Justin Fields ran for over 100 yards against the Lions in Week 11 and should continue to utilize his legs tonight. Plus, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is unlikely to return until after the team’s Week 13 bye.

Since the spread concerns me, I’m picking the Vikings to win at -160 moneyline odds. Even if the Bears make things interesting, Minnesota is the better team on both sides of the football. And it’s not like I have to bet $500 to get a decent payout, as a $160 wager will net $100 in cash profit.

Pick: Vikings ML (-160)

bet365 BET $5, GET $150! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AJCXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.