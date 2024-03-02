bet365 NC bonus code AJCXLM: $100 bonus now, $200 bonus at launch

If choice is your thing, then bet365 NC bonus code AJCXLM is the perfect offer to celebrate the start of North Carolina sports betting. First, get a $100 pre-registration bonus and then return at launch to claim a bet $5, get $200 bonus or $1,000 Safety Net. As it’s the only offer that gives you choice, it is no doubt going to be one of the must-have NC sports betting promos in the coming weeks.

Below, we will dive into all of the need-to-know information about this bonus from bet365 North Carolina, include how to sign up, terms and conditions, and more.

bet365 NC bonus code AJCXLM

bet365 North Carolina Details bet365 NC bonus code AJCNC bet365 Sportsbook promo $100 pre-registration bonus + $200 bonus bets or $1K Safety Net Terms and conditions 21+, new users only, must be present in NC, bonus bets expire and are non-withdrawable Offer verified March 2, 2024

Bet365 is landing in North Carolina just in time for the ACC Tournament and, just after that, March Madness! North Carolina is known for its college basketball heritage with powerhouse national programs such as North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest, NC State and even Davidson College (think Steph Curry!) all residing in the Tar Heel State.

And as mentioned previously, new bettors in North Carolina have options on just how they want their new journey with bet365 to start. That’s something no other major sportsbook can offer in North Carolina right now. We’ll discuss how to pre-register and take advantage of $100 in bonus bets a little further down the page, but let’s focus on the launch day decision for a moment.

Bet $5, Get $200 bonus

This is exactly as it reads. The first option available via bet365 North Carolina bonus code AJCNC, you can turn $100 bonus funds into $300 just by making a qualifying wager of $5 or more on March 11 or soon thereafter. Keep in mind that no matter what happens with your $5 wager, you’ll still receive the $200 in bonus bets.

First-Bet Safety Net up to $1K

This one has slightly more to it. New users can opt in to this launch day offer on top of $100 in bonus bets and will receive their first bet back in bonus bets equivalent to that of the losing bet should their first wager fail.

In simpler terms, if you were to bet $250 (or $500, $10, $1K, etc) and you win, you’d keep the winnings and the offer would go away. Everyone’s happy because you just won a $250 bet!

But even if that $250 bet fails, you’d receive $250 back into your account in bonus bets that can be used at your discretion. It’s important to note that this bonus money cannot be withdrawn from your account.

bet365 Offer Terms and Conditions

Here’s everything you need to know about this bet365 bonus code offer in NC:

New customers only who are physically present in North Carolina.

$10 minimum deposit required for the Safety Net or $200 bonus bets offers.

Must claim offer within 30 days following pre-registration.

Pre-registration bonus bets ($100 must be played within seven days of launch).

Qualifying bet must contain at least one selection of odds of -500 or greater (includes parlays and SGPs).

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable and must be successfully played to convert to cash.

How to Pre-Register with bet365 Bonus Code AJCNC

Pre-Registering with bet365 is as easy as picking Duke v UNC as the No. 1 rivalry in college hoops. Here’s how to get started:

Click on any of the links you see on this page and enter code AJCNC to opt-in to $100 in bonus bets. Must use promo code AJCNC to qualify and must make a deposit of $10 by March 11, 2024!

Create an account once prompted by bet365. Make sure you have all location services and personal ID to ensure you’re within NC state borders and or legal age to bet on sports.

On March 11, come back and select a welcome bonus offer.

21+ only. NC only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.