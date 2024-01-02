bet365 NBA bonus code: Bet $5 on NBA Tuesday, claim $150 bonus

The bet365 NBA bonus code AJCXLM will give you the chance the bet on basketball action with one of the top overall sportsbook offers available from any operator this week.
After a New Year’s weekend led by football, action on the hardwood heats up Tuesday night and the bet365 bonus code will bring new users a $150 bonus with any $5 first wager. Or, players can instead opt to utilize a $1,000 first bet offer that pays back a bonus on losing first wagers. With seven games in store this evening, this offer can be utilized on any wager on any game and bring back a 30 to 1 return. Here’s a quick look at both offers:
$1,000 Safety Net Bet: Let’s say a bettor wants to back the Sixers to cover at home against the Bulls tonight with a $1,000 first bet. If the Bulls cover instead, bet365 will issue back $1,000 in bonus bets for the player to use on future contests. A win simply means the player receives the cash payout to their balance.
Bet $5, get $150 bonus: This offer will turn any $5 wager into future bonus bets. For instance, backing the Sixers with a $5+ first wager scores the 30x return, regardless of what happens.
bet365 bonus code for NBA Tuesday
While bet365 NBA bonus code AJCXLM will drive access to either of the aforementioned offers, bettors should know that all users will also receive up to $25 in bonus bets when they place qualifying bets on any Tuesday NBA game (same-game parlays, parlay plus, parlay bets, etc.)
This offer is available Tuesday only to new and eligible customers who place qualifying wagers between $20 to $49.99.
Those looking to place longterm wagers can also take a look at NBA Championship odds on teams like the Celtics (+350), who are installed as the current favorite. The app has a few boosts to consider as well:
- 76ers from +1100 to +1200
- The Knicks from +5000 to +6600
- The Bucks from +400 to +500
How to get sign up for a bet365 account
Getting started with the app via bet365 NBA bonus code AJCXLM is easy for those who live in the seven states where it runs: NJ, CO, IA, VA, OH, LA, KY. bet365 currently grades out as one of the best gambling apps available in legal sports betting markets.
- Bettors who are in every state except for Kentucky must be at least 21 years of age to register, though KY residents can be 18 years of age.
- Prospective players can begin the journey by using the above links, or they can visit the official bet365 website. Upon registration (which requires legal name, address, email address and proof of identity), be sure to enter code AJCXLM to gain access to either offer. Select your chosen incentive on the offer landing page.
- Make a first deposit of at least $10 using any of the secure and verified methods.
- Place a qualifying first wager and receive the preferred bonus.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.
About the Author