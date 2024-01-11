bet365 NBA bonus code AJCXLM: Bet $5 on Nets-Cavs, get $150 bonus

bet365 NBA bonus code for Nets-Cavs gives choice

$2,000 Safety-Net Bet: With this offer, new users can begin wagering with the biggest first bet offer in the entire industry.

Previously, bet365 provided a $1,000 threshold but doubled it beginning today to create buzz with the arrival of the NFL Playoffs. To understand how this one works, let’s look at the Nets vs. Cavaliers game that will be played in Paris this afternoon.

Let’s say a bettor backs the Cavs as a -3.5 point favorite with a $1,500 wager but the Nets go on to cover. Under normal circumstances, the player loses and has nothing to show for it. With the Safety Net Bet, players will receive a bonus bets refund in the amount of the losing wager, providing another opportunity to score a payout. If there’s a downside here, it’s that in order to really sink your teeth into the offer, new users have to come to the table with a pretty significant first deposit -- one they ultimately run the risk of never getting a return on.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus: With this offer, any $5 first wager will return $150 in bonuses, no matter what. In this case, the player isn’t going to land some crazy cash win on their first bet, but they’re also not going to risk much in terms of that first deposit -- and it comes back at 30x guaranteed return.

Other bonuses at bet365 for NBA Thursday

Those who are planning to get in on the bet $5, win $150 bonus may want to get involved with Cavaliers vs. Nets game because once the wager settles, not only will bet365 issue a cash payout (if the wager wins) but players will then receive their $150 in bonus bets.

This can then be taken right into a Thursday night featuring four other NBA games (including Bucks-Celtics on TNT) and a weekend headlined by the start of the NFL Playoffs.

Along with the two new user options, the bet365 NBA bonus code AJCLXM also clears the road to a number of a great in-app experiences:

Get a 30% SGP profit boost for Cavaliers vs. Nets: Put together a winning combination of point spreads, game totals, and player props with a 30 percent bump on profits.

Early pay-out offer: Bet the moneyline of any NBA game and receive an early payout bonus if your team gets up by at least 20 points.

Getting started with the sportsbook

On the downside of bet365, it’s only available in seven states right now, but the bet365 North Carolina promo code is expected to arrive in the coming weeks (possibly months). For those in NJ, VA, OH, CO, IA, KY and LA, follow these steps:

Click this link to begin.

to begin. Use bet365 NBA bonus code AJCXLM after completing the registration information.

Select the $150 bonus bets or $2,000 Safety Net Bet.

Make a first deposit of at least $10.

Place the qualifying first wager.