Bet365 Louisiana promo: App arrives in LA with $365 bonus bets

Sign up for bet365 here, score the “bet $1, get $365″ bet365 Louisiana promo and learn about the latest offers and ways to make money this week.

Bet365 launch in Louisiana: Get 365-1 payout after first bet

It really is that simple. When a new LA bettor opens a bet365 account, they only need a $1 wager to unlock a $365 bonus bet payout.

Many competing sportsbooks offer “bet and get” promotions, but none like bet365′s launch offer in Louisiana. Bet365 has an industry-leading $365 payout and only requires $1. Most sites expect at least $5, which is what bet365′s nationwide “bet $5, get $150″ deal is like.

Since bet365′s Louisiana tenure is less than one day old, prospective bettors have some wiggle room for registration. But expect the “bet $1, get $365″ offer to only stick around for a short period.

Score no-brainer bet365 Louisiana promo

Here’s how to register for the bet365 bonus code in the Bayou State. Remember, our links activate the “bet $1, get $365″ bet365 Louisiana promo on your behalf.

Use this link to open bet365 and select “Louisiana” as your playing area.

Fill out the required fields and create an account.

Choose your preferred payment method and deposit cash (min. $10).

Place at least $1 on any betting market.

Receive $365 in bonus bets once your qualifying wager settles, win or lose.

A winning bet still returns cash profit plus the bonus bets.

More bet365 promos

Bet365′s user-friendly app makes it easier than ever to take advantage of exclusive promos. Here are a few offers for new LA bettors:

Early payout offer - Win your qualifying moneyline if your team leads by a specified amount during the game, even if they lose (available for NFL, CFB, CBB and NBA).

Multi sport parlay bonus - Combine legs from multiple sports into one parlay and get a profit boost of up to 70%.

NBA SGP boost - Build a qualifying NBA same game parlay on Tuesday night and boost the odds by 30%.

MACtion boost - Get a 30% profit boost on any bet on Bowling Green-Western Michigan or Eastern Michigan-Buffalo.

Bet365 also has limited-time super boosts under the “bet boost” section on the homepage. Louisiana bettors can get a super boost for Cavaliers-76ers, where the odds on Philly’s Joel Embiid to score 20+ points and register 3+ assists have moved from -425 to +100.

Favorite betting picks for local teams

With bet365 finally available in Louisiana, it makes sense to bet on the local teams. Once you have your bonus bets, consider tackling these upcoming games.

The Saints head to Atlanta for an NFC South showdown with the Falcons. New Orleans is 5-5 and has a one-game division lead over Atlanta, yet it’s a one-point underdog on bet365. The Saints defense should make life difficult for Falcons turnover-prone QB Desmond Ridder and win the game outright.

I’m also going with LSU -11 vs. Texas A&M. QB Jayden Daniels is fresh off an eight-touchdown masterpiece, while the Aggies just fired HC Jimbo Fisher. Expect another high-scoring game and a victory for the 14th-ranked Tigers in their regular-season finale.

bet365 Louisiana BET $1, GET $365! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER 21+ and present in Louisiana. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way. 21+ and present in Louisiana. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.