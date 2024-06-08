bet365 bonus code for any MLB game, Mets-Phillies scores $150 bonus or $1K safety net

A huge weekend of June baseball action arrives, headlined by the Mets-Phillies London series, and bet365 bonus code AJCXLM will unlock $150 in bonus bets on this matchup or any other game.

Along with player props, odds boosts, and a variety of in-app specials, bet365 Sportsbook brings new users in 10 different states the ability to select a wide ranger of offer.

Below, we will take a look at Mets-Phillies, dive into all of the key details around the bet365 bonus code, and explain other ways to take advantage of some strong options this weekend.

bet365 bonus code for MLB this weekend

Two options are in-play with the bet365 bonus code AJCXLM. MLB bettors can take advantage of bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets guaranteed or take advantage of a $1,000 safety net. To get an idea of how the offer works, let’s take a look at the Mets vs. Phillies matchup.

Currently, the Phillies are -180 on the moneyline while the Mets come in at +150. With the bet $5, get $150 bonus, someone who backs either team with a $5+ first bet will receive $150 in bonus bets.

If the wager wins, players will receive the agreed upon cash terms as well. Notably, however, the wager need not win in order to convey the bonus bets.

With the safety net option, let’s say new user takes the Mets in London at +150 with a $300 wager. If the bet wins, it will turn $450 in profit. If it loses, bet365 issues $300 in bonus bets that can be then played on other upcoming games.

Other current MLB promotions at bet365

There are a few additional ways to exact value after using the bet365 bonus code this weekend.

First, users can get up to $25 in bonus bets by making qualifying bets with 3+ selections and combined odds of +100 or greater only. Bonus bets will be available within 48 hours of the final weekend MLB game.

In order to qualify, you will need to wager $50 or more to receive $25 in bonus bets. If you wager between $20 and $49.99, you’ll receive $10 in bonus bets.

Also available is the MLB Early Payout bonus that issues an instant payout on every game if your team goes up by 5+ runs. You can take a look at the Mariners-Royals matchup from Friday night to see the value of this offer, as Kansas City erased an eight-run deficit en route to an improbable victory over Seattle.

Odds boosts to consider

There are plenty of additional bet365 bonuses in-play Saturday.

For instance, grab the Phillies, Braves and Red Sox each to win at +345 odds (boosted from +296).

Check out Alec Bohm, Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindow each to achieve 2+ total bases (boosted to +800).

Bryce Harper to home and Phillies to beat Mets (boosted to +600).