bet365 bonus code: Choice of $1,150 in bonuses for NFL, MLB, summer games

Baseball fans who secure bet365 bonus code AJCXLM will qualify for a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Bet $5 to win the no-brainer bonus or start with a massive safety net bet. New users in Pennsylvania can decide between a $150 bonus and 50 free casino spins or a $500 casino deposit match and 100 free casino spins.

Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: Choose $150 bonus or $1K safety net

New users who sign up with bet365 Sportsbook will have the chance to lock in a guaranteed bonus or activate the massive safety net bet. Each offer comes with unique benefits for new players.

The $150 bonus is a great way for players to take the guesswork out of betting on MLB this weekend. Create an account, make a cash deposit and bet $5 on any MLB game. Bettors will win these bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the selected game.

The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet. Place a cash wager on MLB or any other sport this weekend. If that bet wins, players will take home cash winnings. On the other hand, anyone who loses will receive bonus bets that match the initial stake. Bet365 Sportsbook will back up any losses up to $1,000.

Remember, Pennsylvania bettors will have access to two different offers. Bet $5 to win the $150 bonus and 50 free casino spins. The other option is a casino deposit match of up to $500. Players who choose the casino deposit match will also get 100 free casino spins.

Credit: Craig Dudek Credit: Craig Dudek

How to register with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM

New bettors can sign up with this new promo and grab either offer. Sign up through any of the available links on this page and input bonus code AJCXLM.

From there, new players can set up a new account on bet365 Sportsbook. Provide basic identifying information in the required fields to create a new account. Next, choose from any of the secure and convenient deposit methods. Many players use online banking or a debit card to make a deposit, but there are other options like PayPal.

At this point, bettors are ready to place a $5 bet to win the $150 bonus or go big with the safety net bet. Either offer is in play for bettors in most states.

Although new bettors can place wagers from a computer or mobile device, the app is the easiest way to bet. Download the easy-to-use app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

MLB’s early payout special

After locking in a sign-up bonus, check out the other ways to win in the bet365 mobile app. There are odds boosts available on everything from MLB to the NFL preseason. Additionally, there is an early payout special out there for any MLB game. Opt into this offer and place a moneyline wager on any MLB team. If the selected team takes a lead of five runs at any point in the game, that moneyline wager wins automatically. Five-run comebacks are rare in baseball, but anything can happen. This is another way to bet on baseball with bet365.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.