The Los Angeles Lakers will be in Detroit taking on the Pistons on Wednesday night. Los Angeles is coming off a brutal loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night and could use a bounce-back win in the worst way. The New Orleans Pelicans will host Philadelphia while the Utah Jazz head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies. You can bet on any of these games or another matchup with bet365 and Caesars.

Click here to use our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM and activate a $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus. Click here to secure a $1,000 bet on Caesars with promo code AJC1000.

Bet365 bonus code + Caesars promo for NBA games: Grab $2,000 offers tonight

There are quite a few new user offers on the market, but bet365 and Caesars have some of the top promos. The key thing to keep in mind is that you can wager on any betting market in any NBA game tonight with either sportsbook. That includes game markets like the moneyline, point spread, and total points, as well as player props.

You could, for example, bet on the Philadelphia 76ers to win against the New Orleans Pelicans or choose to back James Harden’s Clippers to cover the spread on the road against Sacramento. If you think Zion Williamson will drop 20+ points or Joel Embiid will record a double-double, you can bet on those markets instead with bet365 and Caesars.

Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM unlocks $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 guaranteed bonus

Bet365 has two offers to choose from when betting on the NBA tonight. You can opt to wager $5 or more on any NBA matchup and earn a $150 return win or lose. Simply sign up via our links and use bet365 bonus code AJCXLM to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets.

If you prefer the idea of betting a larger sum with a second chance at the ready, pick the $1,000 first bet safety net. This offer will return up to $1,000 in bonus bets to your account if your initial cash wager settles as a loss. Plus, bet365 has multiple bet boosts for tonight’s games, which offer enhanced odds on featured same-game parlays.

Click here to use our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM and activate a $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus.

Caesars promo offers $1,000 first bet for any NBA game

Caesars Sportsbook’s new user offer is a significant one as well. If you register for an account with promo code AJC1000, your first cash wager of up to $1,000 will be backed by Caesars with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. In the event that your wager wins, you’ll walk away with a cash profit and your stake back. If your bet loses, however, you’ll get a bonus bet to use on another matchup.

For example, if you bet $200 on the Pistons to cover the spread against the Lakers, but they fail to do so, you’ll earn a $200 bonus bet. You can then turn around and use that on a game like Clippers-Kings, or any other matchup in any league this week.

Click here to activate a $1,000 bet on Caesars with promo code AJC1000 and wager on any NBA game.