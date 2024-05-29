bet365 bonus code: Bet $5 on MLB this week, claim $150 bonus

While the NBA Playoffs take a pause Wednesday, the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continue with a Game 4 showdown between the Stars and Oilers while there’s plenty of MLB action also ahead. With bet365 bonus code AJCXLM, new users can opt-in to a fantastic bet $5, get $150 bonus.

With early payouts, French Open offers, SGP boosts, and NHL specials available, the bet365 app provides more reasons to sign up then just it’s unique sign up offer.

bet365 bonus code allows choice

New users can start their experience this week by using bet365 bonus code AJCXLM. By using it, prospective players will have access to two separate bonuses. Here’s the lowdown on each:

The first offer is a bet $5, get $150 bonus. This will pay out in addition to a cash profit. Bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt. These funds aren’t cash but can be used to win wagers and turn into cash. This offer is the more popular of the two available.

The other way to get started comes via what bet365 calls it’s Safety Net Bet which is just a way to say users get back bonus bets if their first wager loses. Whether it’s $10, $100 or $1,000 bet365 will match the loss, helping players out in the event they start with an “L.”

bet365 is available in 10 different states

bet365 entered the North Carolina sports betting market back in early March and is now available in 10 total states. Here’s a full rundown:

New Jersey

Ohio

North Carolina

Kentucky

Louisiana

Virginia

Colorado

Arizona

Iowa

Indiana

Current odds boosts for May 29

There are several notable odds boosts available for Wednesday’s remaining Major League Baseball games. While you can’t use the bet365 bonus code offer on elevated markets such as what’s listed below, such options will be available following the use of the first bet. Here’s a look at some of the most notable options:

Padres, Orioles and Yankees all to win (boosted to +289)

Mets to win, J.D. Martinez to recored a hit and RBI (+350)

Dodgers to win, Shohei Ohtani 2+ hits and 1+ runs (+600)

Meanwhile, the fate of the Western Conference Finals may hang in the balance tonight in Edmonton. Check out these boosted markets:

Oilers to win, Connor McDavid 3+ shots on goal and Zach Hyman 3+ shots on goal (boosted to +230)

Stars to win, Jason Robertson to score a goal and record 3+ shots on goal (+800)

Oilers to win, Leon Draisaitl 2+ points and Connor McDavid 2+ points (+500)