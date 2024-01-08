bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: Up to $1,000 bonus for Michigan-Washington CFP final

Bet365 bonus code offers $1,000 bet or $150 bonus for Michigan-Washington

Lock in bonus code AJCXLM to gain access to either offer before the national championship game. All it takes to get started is a few moments and a $10 first deposit. At the end of the day, both offers have specific strengths, so it’s important to know which best suits your own personal preferences.

With the $1,000 safety net bet, users can take props on players like Michael Penix Jr. or Blake Corum, back either team to cover the spread or win outright with wagers between $10 to $1,000. Whatever amount you choose, if the wager doesn’t win, bet365 will issue back the same amount in bonus bets.

With the bet-and-get bonus, any $5 wager on Michigan vs. Washington will return $150 in bonus bets. Essentially, players get a 30x return just for making a wager on the CFP final.

This offer is available in seven total states: New Jersey, Colorado, Virginia, Ohio, Iowa, Louisiana and Kentucky.

Michigan-Washington CFP odds at bet365

Let’s take a look at some of the in-app specials and Michigan-Washington odds ahead of kickoff.

Get a 30% profit boost on any College Football Playoff same-game parlay.

Check out a bet boost on Blake Corum 2+ TDs, Michael Penix Jr. 2+ passing touchdowns, and Washington +4.5

Bet on either team to win outright on the moneyline, and if they go up by 17+, receive an early payout.

As for the game odds, Michigan has moved from a 4.5 to 5-point favorite just a few hours before kick, while the game total sits at 55.5 points. Those looking to back the Wolverines outright will need to lay -220, while Huskies backers can grab them at +180.

How to sign up before kickoff

Getting started with the bet365 app is easy.

At registration, be sure to provide all of the required information and use bet365 bonus code AJCXLM. Be sure to make a first deposit of at least $10 regardless of which offer you select.

With the $150 bonus, a $5 first wager on the championship game is required.