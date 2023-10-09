Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: Packers-Raiders MNF $150 bonus, $1K safety net

Before Monday Night Football kicks off tonight, consider signing up with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM to grab one of two great offers. New bettors who register here will pick up a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 first bet safety net. Those in Kentucky, meanwhile, can bet $1 to get $365 in bonus bets win or lose by clicking here.

bet365 BET $5, GET $150! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM will activate a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer or a $1,000 first bet safety net for Monday Night Football. You can choose any betting market in the Packers-Raiders game with this offer.

The Las Vegas Raiders started off their season with an impressive win, but have since dropped three straight games. The Packers, meanwhile, are 2-2 on the season. They’ll look to keep within striking distance of the Detroit Lions in the NFC North with a win.

Click here to apply bet365 bonus code AJCXLM for a $150 bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net. If you’re in Kentucky, click here to bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets win or lose.

Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: Get $150 MNF bonus or $1k first bet safety net

bet365 bonus code AJCXLM Offer details $150 bonus bets, $1,000 safety net bet States available NJ, KY, IA, CO, VA, OH Other offers SGP and parlay boosts, MNF odds boosts Verified by The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The great thing about bet365′s new user promo is that it comes with the choice of two offers. Virtually every other legal online sportsbook in the country has a single offer of a guaranteed bonus or a fully-backed wager. Bet365 has put that decision into the hands of new users by offering the choice of a $150 guaranteed bonus or a first bet of up to $1,000.

Since all player and game markets are available, you could wager $5 on the Raiders to win $150 in bonus bets win or lose. You could instead bet $300 on Jordan Love to throw for 300+ yards. If he does, you’d earn a cash profit, but if he doesn’t, you’d get back $300 in bonus bets.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM

If you want to register for an account with bet365, the good news is that signing up only takes a couple of minutes. Here’s how to get in on the action ahead of Monday Night Football:

Click here to apply bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.

to apply bet365 bonus code AJCXLM. Fill out the required information fields with your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Add at least $10 to your account via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the MNF matchup.

If you choose the guaranteed bonus, wager $5+ on any market. If you pick the first bet safety net, choose a market and wager up to $1,000.

You’ll either lock-in a $150 return in bonus bets or get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Bet boosts for Packers-Raiders

There are multiple featured bet boosts for Monday Night Football. In many cases, the bet boosts are featured same-game parlays with enhanced odds. Here are some of the best bet boosts for tonight’s game:

Romeo Doubs to record 50+ receiving yards, Romeo Doubs to record 5+ receptions, and Jordan Love to throw for 200+ yards (+300)

Raiders to win, Josh Jacobs to score a TD, and Josh Jacobs to rush for 75+ yards (+325)

Packers to win, Jordan Love to throw for 2+ TDs, and Jordan Love to pass for 250+ yards (+500)

Click here to activate this bet365 bonus code offer and choose a $150 bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net. If you’re a bettor in Kentucky, click here to bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets win or lose.

bet365 BET $5, GET $150! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.