bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: NBA Friday $150 bonus, $1k bet offer

bet365 bonus code terms and conditions

Again, new users will have a pair of options in terms of how they can claim the incentive. Those who want a sure-thing will likely take a look at the $150 bonus, while those who want to speculate with a more aggressive wager might best benefit from the $1,000 bet offer.

Here are some key terms and conditions to know on each:

First Bet Safety Net: Sign up, make a deposit (via PayPal, online checking, Venmo, etc.) and if the bet loses, you will have it refunded with bonus bets. To use the bonus bet, select it in your slip upon making your follow up wager.

Bet $5, Get $150: Make a $10+ deposit and place a wager with at least $5 in value from the real-money deposit. Once settled, $150 in bonus bets will appear. Select the use bonus bets option to deploy the incentive.

This offer is available to players who are 21 and older, who are also new users who are in New Jersey, Louisiana, Iowa, Virginia, Ohio, Colorado, and Kentucky. As North Carolina sports betting promos become available some time in the next few months, be on the look out for the bet365 North Carolina promo code.

Other offers currently available in the sportsbook

Along with the two separate signup offer options, there are several in-app specials that can help ease the hurt of a loss or perhaps even altogether avoid it.

Friday Night Profit Boost: Get a 30% SGP Profit Boost on Any NBA Game

20+ point NBA Early Payout: Get your straight bets paid out if the team you back gains a 20 point lead - for parlays the selection will be marked as a win.

70% Parlay Boost: Available on the NFL, NCAAF, NBA, MLB, NHL and many other games -- up to 70% boost for successful parlays

3+ goal hockey early payout: Available for the NHL and top international competitions. Get straight bets paid out if the team you back gains a 3+ goal lead.

In terms of current parlay boosts for Jan. 5 games, check out these markets:

76ers to win, Mavericks to win, and Lakers to win (+180)

Hurricanes, Devils and Jets to win (+236)

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum over 25+ points and Kristaps Porzingis 10+ rebounds