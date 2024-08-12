Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: Choose $150 bonus or $1k bet

Head into Monday’s MLB slate with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM and tackle the action with a “bet $5, get $150″ welcome offer or a $1,000 first bet safety net.

Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM New user offers - Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

- $1,000 first bet safety net Terms & conditions New customers only. $10 minimum deposit required. Must claim offer within 30 days of registering. Qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming offer. Qualifying bet must contain at least one selection of odds of -500 or greater. Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable. Available states AZ, CO, IN, IA, KY, LA, NJ, NC, OH, PA, VA Bonuses verified on August 12, 2024 Information confirmed by AJC

Bet365 gives new customers two options for their first bet. The “bet $5, get $150″ offer rewards players with $150 in bonus bets after spending at least $5 on their qualifying wager, win or lose. Meanwhile, bettors can select the first bet safety net and get up to $1,000 back in refunded bonus bets after a loss.

Learn more about bet365′s sign-up offers and how new users can claim more promos on the bet365 app.

What is the bet365 bonus code this week?

The bet365 bonus for code the week of August 12, 2024 is AJCXLM.

Bet365 is one of the few online sportsbooks allowing new customers to choose their ideal offer. Sign up with the bonus code AJCXLM and claim a guaranteed $150 bonus or a fully backed first bet worth up to $1,000.

Most users pick the “bet $5, get $150″ offer after registration. Any $5 bet on MLB or another sport triggers a $150 payout in bonus bets, regardless of the odds or outcome. That’s a 30-1 return before considering the additional cash winnings.

As for the first bet safety net, bet365 covers a losing stake worth up to $1,000. Place your qualifying wager and get it back in bonus bets if it settles as a loss. While this offer requires a more significant investment, winning a three- or four-digit wager yields more cash profit than $150 in bonus bets.

Claim offers with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM

Apply our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.

Select your legal playing area and create an account.

Enter your full legal name, date of birth and other essential account information.

Deposit at least $10 through a secure payment method, like online banking or a credit/debit card.

Download the bet365 mobile app to your compatible device.

Place $5+ for the $150 bonus or up to $1,000 for the first bet safety net.

Bet365 requires qualifying wagers to settle within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of settlement and last seven days from issuance.

MLB daily offers

Baseball fans can enjoy several must-watch MLB games tonight. Monday’s slate includes Cubs-Guardians, Rangers-Red Sox, Dodgers-Brewers and Braves-Giants.

Bet365 has competitive odds on every matchup, and exclusive MLB offers are available on its mobile app. For example, new and existing bettors qualify for a 30% profit boost on any eligible MLB same game parlay. Meanwhile, the “early payout offer” settles MLB moneyline bets if your team takes a 5+ run lead, regardless of the final score.

Check out bet365′s “bet boosts” for select MLB markets with pre-enhanced betting odds.

