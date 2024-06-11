Breaking: Suspect in custody after Gwinnett transit bus chase across 3 counties
Sports Betting

Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: Bet MLB with $150 bonus or $1k safety net

bet365 bonus code

Credit: Craig Dudek

Credit: Craig Dudek

Bet365 Bonus Code
By Bob Wankel
0 minutes ago

Choose your ideal offer for Tuesday’s MLB action after signing up for a new bet365 account. Prospective bettors who activate our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM can choose between a “bet $5, get $150″ offer or a $1,000 first bet safety net.

The MLB slate on Tuesday night features several epic matchups for baseball fans. No matter who you’re rooting for, bet365 gives users two tremendous options to boost their bankroll. Place as little as $5 for a $150 welcome bonus, or risk up to $1,000 without sweating a loss.

Keep reading to learn how bet365′s dueling offers can set you up for success while betting on MLB.

Grab $150 or $1k bet for MLB action

Utilize our bonus code AJCXLM to access one of bet365′s two offers. Bet $5 on any MLB matchup to receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the odds or outcome. Alternatively, place up to $1,000 and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.

There are numerous matchups worth wagering on from the MLB world. For example, bet365 has competitive odds on an interleague showdown between the Braves and Orioles. This game features many stars and could be a preview for the World Series this October. Some other fantastic series include Guardians-Reds and Rangers-Dodgers, two more interleague battles on Tuesday’s schedule.

Register with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM

Prospective bet365 customers can set up an account with as little as $10. Follow our instructions below and select your preferred welcome offer before betting on MLB games:

  • Click here to activate our bet365 promo code AJCXLM.
  • Confirm your legal playing area and initiate registration.
  • Provide your full name, birthday, residential address and other pertinent account information.
  • Make a $10+ cash deposit through a secure payment method.
  • Download the bet365 Sportsbook app and enable location services,
  • Bet $5+ for the guaranteed $150 bonus or up to $1,000 for the first bet safety net.

The $150 bonus arrives regardless of how your initial wager settles. Meanwhile, players who chose the “safety net” get a bonus back if their qualifying stake settles as a loss.

Score $25 bonus and more MLB offers

Bet365 has several money-making promotions on its free mobile app. For example, bettors who spend $50+ in cumulative MLB wagers tonight receive $25 in bonus bets, win or lose. In addition, bet365 still has an “early payout offer” for MLB moneylines. Bet on a team to win, and bet365 will settle your wager if the team leads by 5+ runs, regardless of the final score.

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AJCXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

About the Author

Bob Wankel
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Suspect in custody after Gwinnett transit bus chase across 3 counties23m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Felon shot by officer after opening fire at Atlanta food court, police say
9m ago

Illegal firing in South Fulton, lawsuit claims

Credit: AP

AJC VISITS BORDER
Uncertainty grips U.S.-Mexico border in early days of Biden executive order

Credit: AP

AJC VISITS BORDER
Uncertainty grips U.S.-Mexico border in early days of Biden executive order

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun...
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Craig Dudek

DraftKings promo code: MLB sign up offer scores $150 instant bonus this week
1h ago
MLB sportsbook promos: Earn $5.8k+ sign-up bonuses this week
1h ago
Best gambling apps: Top online sportsbooks and casinos (June 2024)
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia Tech, ACC officials react to death of Homer Rice, longtime athletic director
With Cross Keys change, 13 high schools have Indians as mascot
Georgia Bulldogs contemplate life without Charlie Condon