Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: Bet $5 on Patriots-Steelers, get $150 bonus

bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: 2 offers for Patriots vs. Steelers TNF

New users in states where bet365 is live (Colorado, New Jersey, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Iowa and Louisiana) will have a pair of incentives from which to choose ahead of Steelers-Patriots:

1. Those who sign up and place a $5 first bet on TNF will receive $150 in bonus bets. Want to back Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers to cover a six-point spread? Want to bet on these two teams to stay under the total -- one that NFL bettors haven’t seen since the 1993 season? It doesn’t matter -- bet365 will issue $150 in bonus bets that can then be played on future games, including the NFL Week 14 slate.

2. The second option covers losing first wagers with a refund in bonus bets up to $1,000. For instance, let’s say a bettor decides there’s no way a New England offense that failed to score against a suspect Los Angeles Chargers defense last week suddenly finds itself. That same bettor also is banking on the Steelers, a team that also ranks in the NFL’s bottom 5 in scoring average, to struggle with its backup quarterback. In this event, let’s say the two teams, somehow, piece together 33 points and the over hits on what was a $500 first bet. If this were to happen, the player would receive back $500 in bonus bets that can be used on future games.

Why this Patriots-Steelers bet365 bonus code offer is good

Okay, great. Two options. Are they actually good? Well, yeah. Here’s why:

1. These are comparable offers to what is served up by the likes of DraftKings and FanDuel. In fact, while all three brands have a bet $5, get $150 bonus setup, FanDuel bettors are restricted to the moneyline and have to win the wager to actually receive bonus bets. Bet365 gets a leg up for the instant component to its welcome bonus.

2. Choice matters. Some players will want to be more aggressive out of the gate, so receiving $150 in bonus bets might not whet the appetite. In this case, a bettor might want to go big right from the jump with a more substantial wager ($200 - $1,000) and are willing to absorb the risk of a loss knowing a bonus bet reimbursement will follow. This offer is best suited for players who are willing to stick around in the app and place higher value future wagers.

So, are there any drawbacks? Yes, overall availability. Most other notable operators are live in well over a dozen markets, which is not the case for this bet365 bonus offer. That said, it’s reasonable to think it could be part of the impending launch (expected sometime next year) of North Carolina sports betting.

Thursday Night Football preview

The thing that is particularly interesting about this game is that it’s been highly publicized for it’s anticipated lack of offense. Generally speaking, bettors want to play the over, and often, low point totals will entice prospective bettors to back points being put on the board.

Not tonight.

It seems the hype of such a uniquely-low over/under has drawn bettors to the under, with some popular online sportsbook reporting that nearly 80 percent of wagers on the total have come in on under 30 points being scored.