Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: 2 offers for T-Wolves vs. Mavs Game 5

Two must-watch playoff games headline the action on Thursday, so bet365 is amplifying the excitement with two incredible offers. New customers who enter our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM here can tackle Mavericks-Timberwolves or Panthers-Rangers with a “bet $5, get $150″ offer or a $1,000 first bet safety net.

Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Finals tips off in Minneapolis, where the Timberwolves will look to stave off elimination versus the Mavericks. Meanwhile, the Panthers and Rangers hit the ice at Madison Square Garden for a tie-breaking Game 5 in their Eastern Conference Final. Use bet365 to turn a $5 wager into a $150 bonus, or bet up to $1,000 and get it back in bonus bets through the first bet safety net.

Capitalize on either bet365 welcome offer before exploring additional promos on tonight’s action, including bet boosts and early payout offers.

bet365 bonus code for T-Wolves vs. Mavs Game 5

Bet365 gives new players two options tonight. The “bet $5, get $150″ deal awards $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager on any game, win or lose. Meanwhile, the first bet safety net covers a losing stake worth up to $1,000 with a complete bonus bet refund.

Each of these offers suits new customers interested in Thursday’s playoff games. The Western Conference Finals continue with Game 5 of Mavericks-Timberwolves, with Dallas one win from advancing to the NBA Finals. However, Minnesota is a 4.5-point home favorite in a series where single digits have decided every game.

Meanwhile, the Panthers and Rangers will face off in the Eastern Conference Finals. Each team has two wins, and the last three contests ended in overtime. Florida is a narrow -125 moneyline favorite on the road, while New York is a +105 underdog.

Register through bet365 bonus code AJCXLM

Regardless of what shakes down in tonight’s postseason games, our exclusive bonus code guarantees one of bet365′s outstanding welcome offers. Follow the step-by-step guide below to secure your preferred promo:

Click here to activate our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM .

to activate our . Fill out each piece of necessary account information, including full name and residential address.

Verify your playing area through geolocation.

Deposit at least $10 through one of bet365′s secure payment options.

Head to the NBA or NHL betting market to place a wager.

Bet $5+ for the “bet $5, get $150″ bonus or up to $1,000 for the first bet safety net.

Receive all cash winnings and/or bonus bets once your wager settles.

Bet365 operates in AZ, CO, IN, IA, KY, LA, NJ, NC, OH and VA.

Bet boosts + additional offers

Every bet365 customer qualifies for the site’s in-app promotions. First, capitalize on several of the site’s top bet boosts for tonight’s action, including:

Kyrie Irving and Anthony Edwards each score 20+ points (was -190, now +100)

Sam Reinhart and Vincent Trochek each record 3+ shots on goal and 1+ points (was +400, now +450)

Mariners, Braves and Yankees all win (was +314, now +360)

Bet365 also offers bettors a 30% same game parlay boost on any MLB game, Panthers-Rangers and the French Open in tennis. In addition, the “early payout offer” cashes an NBA moneyline bet after a 20+ point lead and an NHL moneyline after going up by 3+ goals.

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AJCXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.