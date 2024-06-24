Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: 2 offers for Oilers-Panthers, MLB this week

Whether you’re gearing up for MLB action or Monday’s Stanley Cup Final, bet365 has a pair of great welcome offers for new customers. Create an account with our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM here and choose a “bet $5, get $150″ offer or a $1,000 first bet safety net.

The week kicks off with a number of MLB matchups and Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers. Bet $5 on any sport to claim $150 in bonus bets, or risk up to $1,000 without sweating a loss with the first bet safety net. The bonus bets you earn today are perfect for Monday’s Stanley Cup finale between the Oilers and Panthers.

Check out the latest details on bet365′s welcome promos and other subsequent offers.

bet365 bonus code AJCXLM unlocks best NHL, MLB offers

First-time bet365 customers qualify for one of the site’s two offers this weekend. Apply the code AJCXLM and select a $150 bonus or a $1,000 first bet on the house.

There are several ways to apply your first bet on bet365. Start with MLB, with games like Phils-Tigers, Cubs-Giants or Braves-Cardinals.

Secure your cash and/or bonus bets to fuel your bankroll for upcoming events. For example, the $150 bonus is perfect for wagering on Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers and Panthers face off Monday night in Sunrise, Florida, for Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Get started with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM

Here’s a look at how new bet365 customers can activate a “bet $5, get $150″ offer or a $1,000 first bet safety net:

Click here to trigger our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM .

to trigger our . Select your legal playing area and continue registration.

Fill out your full name, date of birth and other vital account information.

Deposit at least $10 through any secure payment option.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook app to your compatible mobile device.

Bet $5+ for the guaranteed $150 bonus or up to $1,000 for the first bet safety net.

Bet365 pays the $150 bonus after your qualifying $5 bet settles, win or lose. Meanwhile, the safety net conveys after a loss.

Additional bet365 offers

Check out bet365′s additional promotions this week. For example, all bet365 customers who wager $50+ on MLB receive a $25 payout in bonus bets, win or lose. Bettors can also earn a $10 bonus after wagering as little as $20 on qualifying baseball bets.

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AJCXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.