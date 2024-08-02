Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: $150 bonus or $1k MLB bet this August

Head into any MLB matchup with a game-changing welcome offer from bet365 after signing up with the bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.

Each customer using this code can select their ideal promotion. Choose a “bet $5, get $150″ deal worth a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets or a first bet safety net worth up to $1,000 in refunded bonus bets.

Most new players select the “bet $5, get $150″ deal. This offer unlocks a $150 bonus after your first $5+ bet on any sport, win or lose. Meanwhile, users who opt for the first bet safety net can wager up to $1,000 without sweating a loss. If they don’t win, bet365 will cover 100% of the damage and return the stake in bonus bets.

Keep reading below for more information on these exclusive offers and the best ways to apply the bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Bet365 legal states

Bet365 is legal and available in 11 U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

How to activate bet365 bonus code in August 2024

Click the “claim offer” button to open bet365′s landing page. Select your state and hit “join” to register. Complete each field to create an account. Enter the bet365 bonus code AJCXLM when prompted. Choose your sign-up offer. Make a $10+ cash deposit and place your qualifying cash wager that aligns with your selected promotion. Receive your bonus bets once your initial stake settles. The first bet safety net only returns the refunded bonus bets after a loss.

Bet365 bonus code PA offer

On July 22, 2024, bet365 went live in Pennsylvania for its 11th state launch. Prospective bettors in the Keystone State qualify for a slightly altered version of the “bet $5, get $150″ bonus. While the mechanics of the sportsbook offer remain in place, new bet365 PA customers also get 50 free spins at the bet365 Casino. These spins are available on four online slot games: Gonzo’s Quest, Jack in a Pot, Swirly Spin and Piggy Riches Megaways.

Claim this PA-only offer with the bet365 bonus code PA AJCXLM. This doesn’t include the $1k safety net available in the other ten legal states.

Best sports for bet365 bonus code in August 2024

Bet365′s comprehensive sportsbook features competitive odds on every sport you can imagine. Although August is typically considered a “slow” time in sports, there are still many incredible markets to wager on this month.

MLB

The MLB season is in full swing as teams ramp up their push toward the playoffs. Bet365′s MLB market features odds on every game and competitive prices on moneylines, run lines, over-unders and player and game props. Best of all, every baseball bet with -500 odds or longer qualifies for either offer once you’ve applied the bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.

NFL preseason

Although the NFL regular season begins September 6 with Ravens-Chiefs, bet365 offers betting markets for every preseason matchup. Tackle every team’s exhibition slate with your initial cash wager or subsequent bonus bets to build your bankroll for Week 1.

UFC

Every massive UFC event is a money-making opportunity for bet365 customers. Score great odds on every fight, from the early prelims to the main card. The next must-see event, UFC 305 on August 17, features Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya battling for the middleweight championship.

Soccer

As an online gambling operator based in the United Kingdom, bet365 is an elite destination for soccer betting. The world’s most competitive professional leagues open play in August, including La Liga (Aug. 15), the Premier League (Aug. 16), Serie A (Aug. 17) and the Bundesliga (Aug. 23).

Additional sportsbook promotions in August 2024

Responsible gaming resources

Bet365 has a section dedicated to responsible gaming. Bettors can set limits on wagers, deposits and log-in times, establish a timeout period and deactivate their account through a “self-exclusion” option.

Call these numbers if you or someone you know struggles with problem gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, PA, or VA – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

NC – Call 1-800-662-4357

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AJCXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.