bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: $150 bonus bets for MLB, UFC 304, summer games

bet365 bonus code

Credit: Craig Dudek

Bet365 Bonus Code
By Bob Wankel
1 hour ago

The bet365 bonus code AJCXLM will bring new players in 11 states the chance to bring in $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 second chance bet when signing up this weekend.

With the introduction of bet365 in the Pennsylvania market last week, the sportsbook app has continued to expand across American markets. Now, users can get ready UFC 304, MLB, and the summer games with one of the best apps in the industry -- and one of the best new player offers.

By signing up with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM, new users will have a rare opportunity to select their preferred bonus, as this is the only sportsbook currently offering an option.

bet365 Sportsbook legal states

Right now, bet365 is available in 11 legal online sports betting markets. Early this month, Pennsylvania was the latest to join the mix. Along with it, users in Virginia, Colorado, Louisiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio, Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky and North Carolina can play with the app.

Where is bet365 casino live

The bet365 casino app is live in Pennsylvania, joining neighboring New Jersey. It’s unknown whether the brand will eventually join the Michigan and West Virginia markets.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code AJCXLM

There are five simple steps to follow for claiming this bet365 bonus code.

  1. First, click here to head over to the bet365 bonus code page.
  2. Once there, click join and provide personal details like legal name, address, and email address.
  3. Players must enter bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.
  4. Create a first deposit by using any of bet365′s options.
  5. Place a first wager of at least $5 on any market and receive back $150 in bonus bets once settled.

Offer details and responsible gaming resources

Users must be 21 years of age and physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio or Virginia.

Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

For those who may have a gambling problem, call Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or visit www.gamblersanonymous.org.

  • For those in CO, VA, KY, IN, PA, OH, NJ, and LA call 1-800-GAMLBER.
  • North Carolina users can call 1-800-662-4357.
  • Those in Arizona may call 1-800-Next-Step and in Iowa use 1-800-Bets-Off.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through the links in this article.

About the Author

Bob Wankel
