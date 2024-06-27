Bet365 bonus code AJCLXM: Snag $150 bonus or $1k safety net for MLB Thursday

Head into Thursday night with one of two bet365 welcome promos. Activate the bet365 bonus code AJCXLM here and claim $150 in bonus bets from a $5 stake or a fully-backed wager worth up to $1,000 with the first bet safety net.

Tonight’s MLB schedule presents many betting possibilities for first-time bet365 customers. Whether you’re targeting a moneyline or any player prop, bet365 has competitive odds for your first bet. In addition to your preferred welcome offer, bet365 has in-app promos and exclusive bet boosts for new players.

Read more about bet365′s dueling welcome promos below and get started with a $150 bonus or a $1K bet.

Enter bet365 bonus code AJCXLM for $150 bonus or $1k MLB bet

New bet365 customers can begin their bet365 tenures with their preferred welcome offer. The first promo activates a $150 bonus after any $5 bet, while the alternative option refunds a lost wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. The code AJCXLM unlocks both options, but new users can only choose one after creating an account.

There are countless ways to utilize your first bet on bet365. Thursday’s MLB slate is a great place to start, with showdowns like Rangers-Orioles, Yankees-Blue Jays and Reds-Cardinals on deck. You also have USA vs. Panama at Copa America and the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Bet365 sign-up details

Follow the step-by-step guidelines below to activate your preferred welcome offer from bet365:

Click here to activate our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.

to activate our AJCXLM. Confirm your legal playing area and create an account.

Enter your full name, date of birth, residential address and other vital account information.

Make a $10+ cash deposit through online banking or another secure payment method.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook app and allow location settings.

Bet $5+ for the guaranteed $150 bonus or up to $1,000 for the first bet safety net.

Daily offers on bet365 app

Every bet365 customer should have the app handy after placing their first bet. The site has several exclusive deals for its bettors, ranging from bet boosts to “bet & get” promos. Check the “promos” page on bet365 for a complete run-through of every available offer.

Some of Thursday’s best in-app promos include:

Bet $20 on USA vs. Panama at Copa America, receive $20 in bonus bets no matter what.

Get a 30% MLB same game parlay boost.

Claim +100 odds (prev. -163) on USA to score in the first half versus Panama.

Win your Copa America or EURO moneyline bet if your club leads by 2+ goals, regardless of the final score.

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AJCXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.