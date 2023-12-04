Bengals vs. Jaguars betting promos: 5 offers to lock in for MNF

Bengals vs. Jaguars betting promos to consider for Monday Night Football

There are six offers to know ahead of kickoff. Some of have been around for a bit, while the newest option available through the ESPN BET promo code will give new players a $250 bonus for signing up.

It should be noted these offers generally fall into one of two categories:

Bonus bets: With this offer, players are required to make a deposit and place a cash money first bet ($1 or $5 depending on the operator). Doing so will, in most cases, bring back a guaranteed bonus bet payout.

First bet offers: With this incentive, players who place a wager that loses will receive a reimbursement in the form of bonus bets. So if the cash wager fails to land, the wager equivalent comes back in the form of site credit.

With that out of the way, let’s get into the best promos for Monday Night Football.

ESPN BET is the newest option

Those located in mature markets might already use more established brands, whereas those ready for North Carolina sports betting will want to jump on all of the below options. For those who have access now, ESPN BET has a particularly intriguing option. Those who click here and use code AJC will receive $250 in bonus bets (five separate $50 first bets). Interest in the app figures to be substantial, particularly given the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Other bet and gets to know

DraftKings is offering up a bet $5, get $150 bonus that will payout no matter what happens with that first qualifying wager. Bet a prop, pregame, or live market -- it doesn’t matter. Win or lose -- it doesn’t matter. The app will send out $150 in bonus bets.

With the Bet365 bonus code , it’s more of the same in that a $5 first wager will return $150 in bonus bets.

, it’s more of the same in that a $5 first wager will return $150 in bonus bets. Similarly, FanDuel’s Bengals-Jaguars betting new player bonus gives those correctly pick the winner with a $5 bet a $150 bonus.

First Bet Options from BetMGM and Caesars

Other Bengals-Jaguars betting promos for Monday Night Football come from BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook. With BetMGM, new users can go all the way up to a $1,500 first bet that is protected with bonus bets on losing wagers. With Caesars, players can go up to $1,000 with the knowledge of bonus bets coming back on losers.

How to Bet Bengals vs. Jaguars Monday Night Football

If we’re being honest, it feels like we’re being cheated a little bit ahead of this one as Joe Burrow up against Trevor Lawrence would have been a compelling storyline.

The Bengals enter at 5-6 and can jump back into the thick of the AFC Wild Card picture with an upset victory tonight. Don’t count on it. The Jaguars are in a tight race with the Chiefs, Dolphins and Ravens for the No. 1 overall seed and can take a big step towards it with a win tonight.

Jacksonville is an NFL-best 8-3 ATS against this season, including 6-1 ATS as a favorite. Expect the Jaguars to continue that trend against a Bengals team that was significantly outgained by a miserable Pittsburgh offense a week ago, a particularly notable fact given it was the only game in which the Steelers outgained an opponent this season.