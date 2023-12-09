Army-Navy sportsbook promos: ESPN BET headlines over $3,000 in bonuses

Army is a three-point favorite against Navy on Saturday. The game is at 3 pm ET, and this will be the first time in 124 years that the game is held in New England. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 for rushing yards, which is a big reason why the total is only set around 28. All of these sportsbook apps will have live odds during the action and additional offers. Start with these Army-Navy sportsbook offers to sign up for an account.

Army-Navy sportsbook promos for 124th meeting on Saturday

Betting app Army-Navy sportsbook promo ESPN BET Wager anything for a $250 bonus DraftKings Make a $5 bet for a $150 bonus FanDuel Bet $5 on Army or Navy, win $150 Caesars Bet up to $1,000 BetMGM Wager up to $1,500 Bet365 Bet $5 for a $150 bonus or a $1K first-bet safety net

It only takes a few minutes to register for a betting app. You will be asked to enter basic information, such as your physical address and birthdate to confirm your identity.

ESPN: Bet anything for a $250 bonus

Sign up to use ESPN BET promo code AJC. Place a bet of any amount on Army vs. Navy to score a $250 bonus on the newest sportsbook app. There is a “Boosts” tab that displays enhanced odds for certain sports, like college football and the NFL.

DraftKings: Bet $5 on Army vs. Navy for a $150 bonus

Click here to unlock the best welcome offer on DraftKings Sportsbook. New players can claim $150 in bonus bets by making a $5 wager on the Army-Navy game. This is one of the better options for finding more Army-Navy sportsbook promos. There are usually different boosts and insurance offers every weekend.

FanDuel: Win $150 by betting on Army or Navy

Register here to activate a 30-1 boost for Army vs. Navy. If you win a $5 bet on either team, you’ll get a $150 bonus. I’m taking Army on Saturday. They beat Air Force by 20 points, which is a team that beat Navy.

Caesars: Bet up to $1K on the game

Sign up here to use our promo code on Caesars Sportsbook. New customers can start with a wager up to $1K on the game. If it loses, you’ll get a bonus bet as a refund. Check out the other odds boosts after making this wager.

BetMGM: Wager up to $1,500 on any market

Click here to sign up and make your best prediction with this offer on BetMGM. If you lose a bet up to $1,500 on Army vs. Navy, BetMGM will send you a refund in bonus bets. The “King of Sportsbooks” has tons of different props to choose from.

Bet365: Pick between two offers

Sign up here to pick between two Army-Navy sportsbook promos with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM. New users can either choose to score a $150 bonus with a $5 wager or use a first-bet safety net up to $1K. Select the game to find a list of SGP boosts. For instance, the odds for Army to win and the game to go over 27.5 points are now at +225.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.