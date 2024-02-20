4 unique NBA special betting options available now at bet365

Here are four “NBA Specials” that bet365 has made available for NBA bettors available now:

Victor Wembanyama Quadruple Double

Will Wemby register a quadruple double during a game this regular season? The last person to do it was David Robinson during the 1994 season when he registered the following stat line: 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 blocks.

Interestingly, just recently against Toronto, Wemby put up a stat line that was his closest to this outcome: 27 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists and 10 blocks.

This is a Yes Only betting option.

Wemby Quadruple Double Odds Yes +4000

Any player to score 82+ points in a regular season game

Player scoring seems to be reaching new heights these days. Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic both scored 70+ points within a few days of each other in January. In 2023, both Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard both scored 71 points. There still exists, however, only two 80+ point games in NBA history: Wilt Chamberlain’s famous 100-point game on March 2, 1962 and Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game on January 22, 2006.

If you’re feeling bold, you can wager on this Yes Only betting option on bet365:

Any player to score 82+ points in 2023-24 regular season Odds Yes +8000

Luka Doncic 70+ point games in regular season

This market allows bet365 NBA bettors to wager on whether or not Luka will register another 70+ point game this season. He scored 73 points on January 26, 2024.

bet365 has this at +5000 for Luka to have over 1.5 games with 70+ points this regular season. Since he already has one, you are wagering that he will have another between now and the end of the regular season.

I’ll be honest, if I had to choose one of the 3 individual stat NBA specials shown on this page, I think I’d take this one. Luka is averaging 34.2 points per game and can put up a crazy game out of nowhere at any time.

Luka Doncic 70+ point games Odds Over 1.5 +5000

Which game will LeBron Score his 40,000th point?

Lebron is 132 points away from the 40,000 career points milestone. You can wager on what game he will hit this mark.

The Lakers next few games are:

Feb 22: at Warriors

Feb 23: vs. Spurs

Feb 25: at Suns

Feb 28: at Clippers

Feb 29: vs. Wizards

Mar 2: vs. Nuggets

Lebron is averaging 24.8 points per game this season. At this average he should get the additional 132 points in 5.32 games, or in the 6th game against the Denver Nuggets. You can see the odds from bet365 as follows:

Date Opponent Odds Mar 2 vs Denver Nuggets +200 Mar 4 vs OKC Thunder +230 Feb 29 vs Washington Wizards +300 Feb 28 at LA Clippers +700 Mat 6 vs Sacramento Kings +900 Mar 8 vs Milwaukee Bucks +1600 Feb 25 at Phoenix Suns +5000