Sponsor

Your relaxing beach getaway awaits with Delta Vacations

ajc.com

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

40 minutes ago

Are you ready to see a tropical paradise? At Delta Vacations, we make it easy for you to create your ideal itinerary. Hawaii might be your top destination because of the multiple islands, which each have their own distinct flare. Or maybe Tahiti, in French Polynesia, is calling your name because it also has some pretty attractive spots to visit. With two popular Pacific destinations, you’ll have an island getaway with plenty of sun, sandy beaches, luxury, and activities for every member of your family to enjoy.

Find out more.

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: RCT

Summer’s not over yet: Make a getaway to Daytona Beach
Discover why Pensacola will become your favorite beach destination
Find your adventure with these 6 can’t-miss activities at Lake Oconee
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Paul McPherson

NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor is a former UGA athlete and journalism alum
Too few rural Georgians being referred for organ transplants
Jimmy Carter’s next goal is voting for Kamala Harris for president