WICKED flies back to the Fox Theatre from July 5 – 30

You have an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public!*
Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
*Use Presale Code: AJC.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: David Aaro / David.Aaro@ajc.com
The Latest