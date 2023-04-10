X

WICKED flies back to the Fox Theatre from July 5 – 30

Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

*Use Presale Code: AJC.

Hurry, this offer expires April 13th at 11:59 PM!

T-wolves send Gobert home after fight with teammate Anderson
1h ago

Credit: AP

