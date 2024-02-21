If you want some downtime mixed with nature this spring, New Smyrna Beach is the perfect destination for your next Floridian adventure. Whether you’re in the mood for sneakers and a bike ride or grabbing your bathing suit and paddle board, you can also experience the best blueway and greenway adventures in this beach town.
Why Florida’s New Smyrna Beach is the place for relaxed adventures
Credit: Courtesy of New Smyrna Beach Area Visitors Bureau
