Did you know you can get vaccinated at the Kroger pharmacy or The Little Clinic right where you shop? Getting the vaccines you need is simple … just schedule an appointment or walk in whenever works best for you. We’re open 7 days a week with evening hours. Schedule an appointment for up to 3 vaccines. Speak to a Kroger pharmacist today to see what vaccines are right for you.

Visit https://www.kroger.com/health/clinic/vaccinations.