Welcome the small screen’s best at SCAD TVfest 2024

Connect with TV’s top stars and talent behind beloved shows from network, cable, and streaming studios at SCAD TVfest 2024, Georgia’s only festival dedicated to television. Join industry insiders for exclusive panel discussions and featured screenings, hosted on-site at SCAD Atlanta’s new SCADshow theater — showcasing the latest in innovation and creativity on TV. SCAD TVfest is presented by SCAD, which celebrates 45 creative years in 2023–24. Festival dates are February 7-10.

Check scadtvfest.com for more information, honored guests, and how to purchase tickets and passes for SCAD TVfest 2024.