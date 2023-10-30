Watch The South Got Something To Say, an AJC Film: streaming Friday

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

By THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
2 hours ago

Atlanta’s impact on hip-hop is undeniable. From chart-topping artists to the city’s social, economic, and political influence – Atlanta may not be hip-hop’s birthplace, but we are now the cultural center of the movement. The South Got Something To Say, a new documentary, directed by award-winning AJC journalists Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne and written by Ernie Suggs and DeAsia Paige, features over 60 interviews from hip-hop legends, political figures and influential Atlantans.

Watch the trailer now and stream the film here starting Friday, Nov. 3.

THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
