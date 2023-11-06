Watch The South Got Something To Say, an AJC Film: now streaming

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

Sponsor
By THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
1 hour ago

Atlanta’s impact on hip-hop is undeniable. From chart-topping artists to the city’s social, economic, and political influence – Atlanta may not be hip-hop’s birthplace, but we are now the cultural center of the movement. The South Got Something To Say, a new documentary, directed by award-winning AJC journalists Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne and written by Ernie Suggs and DeAsia Paige, features over 60 interviews from hip-hop legends, political figures and influential Atlantans.

Watch now.

About the Author

THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli warplanes hit refugee camps in Gaza while UN agencies call siege an 'outrage'3h ago

Stacey Abrams on the Israel-Hamas war, Biden’s 2024 bid and her political future
12h ago

UPDATE
10-year-old dies in DeKalb crash that killed teen, infant, police say
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves decline their end of Brad Hand’s mutual option
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves decline their end of Brad Hand’s mutual option
9h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Times announced for Georgia’s final two SEC regular-season games
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: RCT

Relax, the beach goes on forever
1h ago
Because what matters to you, matters to us
Embark on the Ultimate DawgNation Cruise in 2024!
Featured

AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
Georgia Tech offense overwhelms Virginia, should encourage fans for the future
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top